The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom State arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a police inspector after finding him with multiple security uniforms, insignia and identity cards during a stop-and-search operation in Uyo.

The police said the suspect, identified as Precious Joseph, was intercepted at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday while riding an unregistered motorcycle along Atiku Abubakar Way.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the police spokeswoman in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, the suspect, who hails from Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State but resides in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, identified himself as a police inspector.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect presented a police warrant card bearing the name “Inspector Daniel” when officers demanded proof of his identity.

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However, the police said his responses raised suspicion, prompting a more detailed search.

“The search led to the recovery of another official identity card belonging to the Nigerian Correctional Service, further strengthening the suspicion that the suspect was fraudulently parading himself as a security personnel,” the statement said.

Detectives subsequently searched the suspect’s residence in Ikot Ekpene after obtaining a search warrant.

The search yielded a police beret, police buttons and insignia, inspector rank badges, Police Mobile Force uniforms, a military camouflage sweater, a lawyer’s wig, two pairs of desert boots and other security-related items allegedly used for impersonation, according to the police.

Ms John said the suspect remains in custody while investigators seek to establish how he obtained the recovered items, identify possible accomplices and determine whether he is connected to other crimes within or outside the state.

The police warned against the unlawful possession or use of security uniforms, insignia, identity cards and other restricted items, describing such acts as criminal offences punishable under the law.

The command called on residents to promptly report suspicious persons or anyone falsely presenting themselves as security personnel to the nearest police station.

There have been cases of security personnel impersonation in Nigeria in recent years. PREMIUM TIMES in August 2025 reported that the Nigerian Army handed over a suspected fake major to the police after arresting him while he was dressed in military uniform.