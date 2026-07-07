DevReporting, in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), has opened applications for a training and story grant programme for journalists in Osun State ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

The initiative, supported through CJID’s Local Media Sustainability Fund (LMSF) with funding from the Royal Norwegian Embassy, is aimed at strengthening accountability reporting on governance, transparency, public finance and service delivery.

According to the organisers, the programme comes amid a prolonged leadership crisis that has disrupted governance across Osun’s 30 local government areas and the Modakeke Area Council.

The organisers said the project seeks to equip journalists with the skills and resources to investigate how the local government leadership crisis, financial autonomy and governance challenges have affected public service delivery and the lives of residents as political campaigns gather momentum ahead of the election.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Selected participants will attend a capacity-building workshop on investigative and accountability reporting and receive editorial mentorship from experienced editors. They will also be eligible for reporting grants to support fieldwork and the production of evidence-based, human-centred stories.

Speaking on the initiative, DevReporting’s Programme Manager and Associate Editor, Samson Ademola, said the period leading to the governorship election provides an opportunity for journalists to shift public discourse beyond political campaigns.

“For more than a year, many communities across Osun State have experienced uncertainty over who legitimately governs their local councils, while questions about public spending, service delivery, and accountability have remained largely unanswered.

As the state prepares for another governorship election, journalists have a responsibility to help citizens understand how governance has worked or failed to work at the grassroots,” he said.

Mr Ademola added that credible, evidence-based reporting could stimulate informed public debate, strengthen accountability and encourage reforms beyond the election period.

Applications are open to journalists based in Osun State with demonstrable experience or a strong interest in investigative, governance, public finance or accountability reporting.

Interested journalists are encouraged to fill the application form which closes by 12 July. The organisers said commissioned stories are expected to be published within eight weeks after pitch approval, while only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

About the organisers

DevReporting is a specialised media and cinematic platform that produces investigative and multimedia reports on development issues across Nigeria and Africa. The organisation also undertakes media capacity development aimed at promoting accountability, transparency and inclusive development.

CJID is a West African media innovation and development organisation that uses journalism, technology, research and open data to promote democratic accountability, human rights, good governance and sustainable development.

Through its Local Media Sustainability Fund, the organisation supports independent journalism, encourages media innovation and strengthens the long-term sustainability of news organisations across Nigeria.