There are dots in every destiny that only God understands and can connect. Your life and my life are not ones that can be explained from A–Z. Destiny is not linear. Dr Tony Evans once said, “You can be walking with God on a highway, and He suddenly makes a bend on you.” Those bends are called detours. Some of them include:

Unexplainable delays when you thought everything would happen under six months because you prayed and got a word from the Lord. ⁠Unexplainable lack of a spouse, even after you were told by God that your spouse would come early. ⁠Unexplainable loss of a job you thought God had given you. ⁠Unexplainable betrayal from a child that God promised would be your reward in your old age.

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” — Romans 8:28

These detours, swift changes, and confusions bring to the fore one very simple truth: Destiny is not linear. It is not a straight line. There are hidden dots you cannot see. There are even open dots you can see but cannot accurately connect. All of these should tell you that there is One behind the scenes, who is big enough to figure out your destiny. His name is God.

He is the Greatest Dot Connector

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Look at the following Biblical parallels of this simple truth, of men and women who experienced various shades of intricacies and complexities, but at the end of the day, their destinies made sense.

Joseph’s vision of a great destiny in Genesis 37:5–10 was invaded by many dots, delays, and detours that he could not understand. At the end of the day, God connected all the dots in Genesis 41:9 and his destiny made sense. ⁠Abraham’s vision of a child of promise in Genesis 15:4 was invaded by many dots, delays, and detours that he could not understand. At the end of the day, God connected all the dots in Genesis 21:1, and his destiny made sense. ⁠David’s vision of becoming a king, even after Samuel had given him fantastic prophetic promises and anointed him in 1 Samuel 16, was invaded by many dots, battles, delays, and detours that he could not understand. But in 2 Samuel 2:4, his destiny made sense. ⁠What about Ruth, Esther, and others? Look at Saul in 1 Samuel 9. His story showcased the connection of strange dots. A lost donkey led to a search; the search led to a long journey into four cities; and then he failed in all four cities, he didn’t know that God was making him fail forward. The failure was pushing him toward what God had planned for him, to make him a king.

There are four major dots that God connects in very intricate ways to make His plans for our lives materialise. These four dots look ordinary, but each of them is very complex, requiring strong discernment, prayer, obedience, and a humble heart to trigger. God is working behind the scenes in these four dots, but you and I must walk with God to make these dots connectable. These four dots are location, time, men, and resources.

The Dot of Location

The first dot is LOCATION. We have spoken about this many times, but the matter is still in the belly of God. God is not done yet. We will continue to talk and pray about it for as long as possible. How does God connect the dots of our destinies through locations for divine positioning? First, locations are not just geographic. There are many of them in life.

Spiritual location: You must be in Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17). ⁠Physical/geographic location: These are also deeply spiritual (Deuteronomy 16:16). ⁠Marital location: Where God plants you in the covenant of marriage ⁠Positional location: The level you are in God and in life. ⁠Calling/career location: Jesus told Peter, “From today, you will catch men.” (Luke 5:10)

All of these different locations form a spiritual coordinate for your life. When God wants to visit you, He sends His angels to your spiritual, marital, physical, career, calling, and positional locations.

For instance, in Luke 1:26, Mary had to be in Nazareth; otherwise, she could not carry baby Jesus. Nazareth was a very insignificant, poor, small city. If Mary relocated to Bethlehem, she would lose her positioning. Daniel had to be in Babylon to receive the greatest visions of the last days. Joseph had to be in Egypt as a slave to fulfill his destiny. Paul had to go to Macedonia to take the gospel to Europe.

These locations were not chosen arbitrarily. God connected their locational dots.

This is why in Matthew 2:4, Herod was looking for WHERE Jesus was born. Satan has a strategic interest in your location, either by tying you down in the wrong locations or by pulling you out of your right locations. The consequences have damaged many destinies.

“And when he had gathered all the chief priests and scribes of the people together, he inquired of them where the Christ was to be born.” — Matthew 2:4

What to do to make God connect the dots of your location

You must be saved and in Christ, non-negotiable. ⁠You must constantly pray about your location before making major choices. ⁠You must never look at a location with natural eyes, regardless of challenges or benefits. ⁠When things are tough in a location (not marriage), you must pray and be led before moving (Genesis 26:1–3). ⁠You must be humble, humility saved Saul in 1 Samuel 9:5 from leaving the location that was to be his place of glory.

If you do these, you have yielded your will to God to connect the dots of your location. You cannot miss your divine positioning.

Practical Examples among Christian Professionals

Many Christian professionals testify that divine location shaped their destiny.

Dr Ola Brown, a Christian medical doctor, obeyed God’s nudge to relocate temporarily to the UK. That move positioned her to return and build Africa’s first air ambulance service. ⁠Dr Chioma Opara, a Christian public health specialist, relocated from Lagos to Ottawa. That shift opened doors to global health policy roles she could never have accessed otherwise. ⁠Bishop Dag Heward-Mills discovered his calling while in medical school — a location that birthed a global ministry.

Practical Application

Treat relocation decisions as spiritual transactions, not career moves. Before accepting a job abroad or moving cities, ask: “Lord, is this my Nazareth or my Egypt?” Maintain spiritual sensitivity; your breakthrough may not be in the most glamorous city, but in the most God-ordained one.

The Dot of Time

We have looked at the dot of location. Let’s look at the dot of time. The Bible is very clear about time and season.

“To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven.” — Ecclesiastes 3:1

The twists, dots, and detours of life often impact time; we think we are wasting away. We complain, groan, and cry about age. But if you are a child of God, you love God, and you are in His purpose, God is the time umpire. He is the referee who determines when the game is up.

Human football referees can delay time, add more time, or stop and pause time for various reasons. That is how God often functions. Your time is not in your hands. Here is what God says about who owns time:

“My times are in Your hand; deliver me from the hand of my enemies, and from those who persecute me.” — Psalm 31:15

Romans 8:28 and Psalm 31:15 tell you and me that the dot of time is a major tool and weapon in only one Person’s hands, not Satan, not friends, not families, not that wicked boss, but God’s hands. He is using time to position you.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele