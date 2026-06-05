Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Audu Bosso, has charged newly promoted officers in his command to uphold the organisation’s zero tolerance for corruption, extortion, and human rights abuses.

Mr Bosso gave the charge on Friday, while decorating the 500 officers in a ceremony held at the command’s headquarters, Owerri.

Addressing the personnel, he said that the current security landscape “demanded strategic, intelligence-led policing, rather than brute force.”

He emphasised that elevation in the force was not a licence for arrogance, but a call to higher accountability.

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Mr Bosso said, “Your promotion was in recognition of your dedication, discipline, commitment to duty, and consistent professionalism in your respective places of assignment.

“See your elevation as a call to greater responsibility.

“Uphold the core values of the Nigeria Police Force and remain committed to effective service delivery and improved police-community relations across Imo.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 494 constables were elevated to corporal, while one corporal was promoted to sergeant, and five sergeants elevated to inspectors.

NAN further reports that the ceremony attracted senior officers, family members and other guests.