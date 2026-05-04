Harrison Ogara, member representing Igbo-Eze South Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

His defection came just hours after Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), joined the National Democratic Party (NDC).

Mr Ogara officially wrote to his ward chairman in Unadu, Igbo-Eze South, stating his resignation was with immediate effect. He thanked the ward executives for their cooperation.

His letter reads: “I hereby write to officially inform you that henceforth I have resigned my membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

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“This action is sequel to the plethora of litigations and disharmony in the party, which have made it almost impossible for any political progress to take place.

“I therefore, wish to use this medium to thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve your party.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker remains the only opposition member in the 25-member Enugu assembly.

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Mr Ogara was elected on the LP platform in 2023 alongside 15 other members but refused to follow them to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

A source close to the lawmaker told NAN he plans to follow Mr Obi to the NDC.