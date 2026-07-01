The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed the arrest of a former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

The ICPC spokesperson, John Odey, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported on Wednesday morning that Mr Nnaji was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on arrival from Enugu via a chartered flight.

This newspaper, in early June, exclusively reported that the ICPC had launched a manhunt for Mr Nnaji after the former minister failed to honour invitations extended to him by the anti-graft agency.

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The ICPC’s invitation followed a painstaking two-year investigation published by PREMIUM TIMES in October last year, which revealed that the then-minister forged his UNN degree and NYSC certificates, which he submitted to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Senate during his ministerial confirmation in 2023.

Meanwhile, this newspaper exclusively reported in mid June that a federal high court in Abuja ordered the ICPC to arrest Mr Nnaji for investigation into his certificate forgery scandal.

But the former minister, despite consistently denying the existence of the arrest order, filed an appeal against the order on 18 June at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Why we arrested Nnaji

In the Wednesday statement, Mr Odey said the ICPC, assisted by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS), arrested Mr Nnaji at the Abuja airport.

“He was apprehended with the assistance of the State Security Services (SSS) and subsequently handed over to the ICPC for further investigation.

“Following the arrest, Mr Nnaji has been taken into custody at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja, where investigations are expected to continue,” he said.

“The commission assures the public that the matter will be pursued diligently in accordance with the law.”

The ICPC spokesperson explained that Mr Nnaji’s arrest followed a federal high court ruling ordering his arrest.

He said the anti-graft agency sought the court order because the former repeatedly ignored multiple invitations from the commission.

Mr Odey said the ICPC repeatedly invited Mr Nnaji for questioning concerning his certificate forgery scandal, which was exposed by a PREMIUM TIMES investigation.

He said that, apart from the UNN degree certificate, the former minister was invited to answer questions about the alleged forgery of his NYSC discharge certificate, which he submitted during his ministerial screening in 2023.

Background

In October 2023, PREMIUM TIMES began investigating Mr Nnaji’s academic records.

The then-minister had submitted a degree and NYSC certificates to President Tinubu and the Nigerian Senate during his ministerial confirmation in 2023.

He claimed he obtained a degree certificate from UNN, where he purportedly graduated in 1985.

Apparently disturbed by the scrutiny, Mr Nnaji filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja to block both UNN and its vice-chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, a professor, from releasing his academic records.

Apart from the UNN and its vice-chancellor, the minister of education, the National Universities Commission, the university’s registrar, its former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Oguejiofo Ujam, a professor, and the Senate of the university were listed as defendants in the suit.

However, the politician, through his legal team, recently applied for an out-of-court settlement.

Before the then-minister could obtain an injunction from the court, Mr Ortuanya had responded to PREMIUM TIMES’ Freedom of Information (FOI) letter, confirming that Mr Nnaji had forged his UNN degree certificate.

The UNN registrar would shortly thereafter corroborate Mr Ortuanya’s position, indicating that although Mr Nnaji was admitted to the university in 1981, he neither graduated nor was issued any certificate.

NYSC authorities, in response to a separate FOI letter from PREMIUM TIMES, had disowned the discharge certificate in possession of the then-minister.

Mr Nnaji resigned from his position as minister three days after this newspaper published the investigation exposing how he forged his degree and NYSC certificates.

Many Nigerians had called for Mr Nnaji’s prosecution, maintaining that his resignation was inadequate in light of his violations of various Nigerian laws, including the Criminal Code Act.

Earlier this year, a legal practitioner, Liborous Oshoma, criticised the Nigerian government for failing to prosecute Mr Nnaji over the certificate forgery scandal, maintaining that people like the former minister “should be prosecuted and banned from holding public office to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Meanwhile, in March, this newspaper also exclusively reported that an investigative panel set up by Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, found that Mr Nnaji indeed forged his degree and NYSC certificates.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the former minister “quietly” moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), under which he unsuccessfully contested the 2023 governorship election in Enugu State.

In late May, Mr Nnaji emerged as the governorship candidate of the Mr Wike-backed PDP faction ahead of the 2027 general election.

Within the same period, this newspaper exclusively reported that Mr Nnaji was desperate to become governor in order, among other reasons, to enjoy immunity from prosecution if he won the governorship poll.