An electrical safety educator, Patrick Okoye, has advised Nigerians to avoid keeping their phones on the bed while charging them while asleep, saying it increases the risk of a fire outbreak.

Mr Okoye gave the advice during an electrical safety awareness programme on Saturday in Awka.

He said that placing mobile phones on mattresses, pillows, or under blankets while charging traps heat, causing devices to overheat and increasing the likelihood of fires.

According to him, the risk increases during the rainy season due to frequent thunderstorms, lightning, and an unstable power supply, which often result in electrical surges.

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“Many people do not realise that charging a phone on a bed restricts heat dissipation, making the device more likely to overheat.

“During the rainy season, frequent power fluctuations and lightning-related surges further increase the danger; simple safety habits can save lives and protect property,” he said.

Mr Okoye advised residents to charge phones only on hard, flat, and non-flammable surfaces, such as tables or desks, and to disconnect chargers once devices are fully charged.

He also cautioned against the use of damaged charging cables, counterfeit chargers and overloaded extension sockets.

According to him, electrical safety should become a daily habit in homes.

The engineer further called on schools, churches, community leaders and youth organisations to intensify public enlightenment campaigns on electrical safety.

Mr Okoye said that sustained awareness remained one of the most effective ways to prevent electrical fires and protect lives and property.

“Our goal is to prevent avoidable accidents. People should never sleep with a phone charging on the bed or under a pillow.

“Always charge your phone on a hard surface, away from flammable materials. Safety begins with simple decisions,” he said.

(NAN)