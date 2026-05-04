The Adamawa State High Court in Yola has nullified the local government and state congresses of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing breaches of due process.

The ruling was delivered in a suit filed by the state chairperson of the party, Shehu Yohanna, who challenged the legality of the congresses, stating that the proceedings failed to comply with both established legal frameworks and internal party procedures.

TVC reported that the judge, Isa Ahmed, held that the conduct of the congresses was in direct violation of Section 84(4) of the Electoral Act and Article 18 of the ADC constitution.

In his judgment, Mr Ahmed noted that the defendants disregarded statutory guidelines, opting instead for a “self-imposed procedure” that lacked legal backing.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Beyond the statutory violations, the court identified several critical administrative failures, including a lack of adequate notice and failure to provide proper notification regarding the timing of the elections.

He also cited the use of locations that did not meet the party’s or the law’s requirements.

In a decisive consequential order, Mr Ahmed nullified all congresses conducted while an earlier interim order was still pending.

He stated that a fundamental legal principle: actions taken in defiance of subsisting court orders cannot be allowed to stand.

READ ALSO: Court halts ADC congress in Adamawa

Mr Shehu insists that he is the legitimate chairman, having headed the party before its adoption by the David Mark-led opposition coalition.

The court’s ruling arrives after political figures, Aishatu Dahiru, aka Binani, and Elisha Abbo fighting over the control of the party structure with the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).