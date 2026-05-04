The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja is set to deliver on Tuesday judgement in a defamation suit filed by the State Security Service (SSS) against the civil society group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

SERAP disclosed this in a statement posted to X on Monday.

SSS ( also called the Department of State Service) sued SERAP in October 2024, accusing the non-governmental organisation of falsely claiming that its operatives, in September 2024, invaded its Abuja office.

The SSS filed the suit alongside the two operatives allegedly defamed by SERAP’s claim. The operatives are named as co-claimants in the suit as Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The plaintiffs, who sought N5 billion damages against SERAP, stated that the alleged false claim negatively impacted their reputation.

But SERAP, in its statement of defence, insisted that SSS operatives stormed its office in Abuja in September.

It said the visit of the SSS operatives to its office in Abuja could not have been for social reasons, given the agency’s reputation of harassing and intimidating innocent citizens over the years.

READ SERAP’S FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja is set to deliver its judgment tomorrow Tuesday, 5 May 2026 in the N5 billion defamation lawsuit the Department of State Services (DSS) filed against SERAP following the unlawful invasion of our Abuja office by the DSS.

SERAP had on 9 September 2024 alleged that the DSS invaded its Abuja office, following the organisation’s letter calling on President Bola Tinubu to probe allegations of corruption in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and to reverse the increase in the pump price of petrol.

The organisation has reiterated its “statements of defence and statements on oath filed in court by our lawyers Tayo Oyetibo, SAN and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN that the DSS unlawfully invaded our Abuja office.”

In a statement today, SERAP said, “The use of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) lawsuits by the Nigerian authorities against our organisation and other Nigerians peacefully exercising their human rights is antithetical to the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and the country’s international human rights obligations.”

According to SERAP, “These authoritarian practices will surely fail and those perpetrating them will be held to account.”

SERAP’s statements of defence and statements on oath filed in court, read in part: “SERAP vehemently denies the claims by the DSS and its officials and at the trial shall urge the Court to dismiss the claims in their entirety for being frivolous and vexatious, with substantial costs in favour of SERAP.”

“One of the two DSS officials who entered SERAP’s office signed the visitor’s book as “Sarah David” and not “Sarah John” as constituted in this suit. A photocopy of the extract from the visitor’s book showing that the official hid her true identity when she entered SERAP’s premises is hereby pleaded and shall be relied upon during trial.”

“The DSS stormed SERAP’s office demanding to see its management staff, demanding official documents in addition to interrogating and questioning its front desk officer.”

“SERAP shall during the trial of this suit challenge the competence of this suit on various grounds of law.”

“The statement published by SERAP was directed to the DSS as Nigeria’s secret security agency which is notorious for various acts of harassment and intimidation of innocent citizens over the years, and not the DSS officials as claimed.”

“Upon arrival at SERAP’s office, one DSS official parked her private car at the premises of SERAP in company of two unmarked vehicles occupied by some operatives of the DSS.”

“The DSS is not known to make social friends of NGOs dedicated to the promotion of human rights and accountability in Nigeria.”

“There is no new leadership in SERAP and that the normal practice for public institutions and law enforcement agencies including the DSS, when inviting NGOs to a meeting is to send letters of invitation to such organizations for record purposes.”

“On 17th September 2024 the DSS had, through their Solicitor, Dr Alex Izinyon SAN, written to SERAP in respect of this matter in which they stated that the publication SERAP complained of in this Suit was made of and concerning the DSS, and not the two DSS officials.”

“By a letter dated 23rd day of September 2024, SERAP’s Solicitors Messrs Tayo Oyetibo LP rejected the demands of the DSS as contained in their Solicitor’s letter.”

“It was after the exchange of correspondence between the DSS and SERAP, that the two DSS officials instituted this Suit based upon false facts that the publication was made of and concerning them.”

“The DSS has made contradictory statements as to the purpose of their unannounced visit and presence in SERAP’s Abuja office.”

“The DSS in their public statement which was issued on 10th September 2024 confirmed that they visited SERAP’s office on 9th September 2024 ‘on a routine investigation’.”