The Anambra State Government has ordered the immediate cleanup of all drainage channels in the state and a five-hour lockdown as part of ongoing efforts to combat gully erosion and flooding.

The government disclosed this in a statement on Monday jointly signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor and his Environment counterpart, Clem Aguiyi.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Anambra State has been battling severe environmental issues, particularly flooding and gully erosion.

In the Monday statement, the Anambra State Government said it had declared a state of emergency on the environment.

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The statement said the government frowned on indiscriminate waste disposal by residents into drainage channels, as well as on building on waterways, erecting illegal structures, and encroaching on drainage.

It said some residents also engage in “excessive sand mining” across the state, which contributes to environmental issues in the South-eastern state.

“To address this issue, the government has ordered the cleaning of all drainage systems across the state and the stopping of uncontrolled sand mining, both of which are major factors making the state more prone to flooding and gully erosion.

“Saturday, 4 July 2026, has been mapped out as the D-Day for the commencement of the statewide desilting and waste evacuation exercise.

“The exercise will involve markets, transport unions, youths, community leaders, churches, and all residents,” the statement said.

The statement further urged residents of the state to cooperate with the state government and warned that those who continue to violate the order would be prosecuted.

“Once more, those constructing new houses should make mandatory provisions for catch pits to properly manage run-off water as prescribed by law,” he said.

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Period of lockdown

The government said there would be restriction of businesses and movements from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to enable the cleaning of the drainage channels

“Exemptions apply only to essential services: security agencies, health workers, ambulances, journalists, the fire service, and others on essential duties,” he said.