Former Imo governors, Achike Udenwa and Emeka Ihedioha, alongside other party members, have raised N219.7 million for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The fundraising took place during the ADC stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday.

Mr Udenwa, while speaking at the meeting, described the ADC as the leading opposition party in Imo, adding that the fund would be used to support the party’s activities across the state.

He commended party faithful for their loyalty, which he said had earned the state a pride of place in the party at both the zonal and national levels.

Mr Udenwa expressed optimism that the party would oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the state and national levels.

“We may be the underdogs, but we’ll put the ruling party in their place after the elections. We will uproot the APC,” he said.

Also, Mr Ihedioha thanked the state chairman of the party, James Okoroma and his management team for steering the party through his goodwill and called for more support for the party.

Mr Okoroma, while speaking, said that the meeting was convened for the party’s leaders to meet and explore ways to confront possible future challenges.

He expressed optimism that the party would be successful in the 2027 general elections, both at the state and national levels, and charged party faithful to commit to the “constitutional responsibility” of removing the APC from power in 2027.

“We will remove them from power; it is a generational duty. It will not be easy, but we will do it; it is a constitutional responsibility,” Mr Okoroma said.

NAN reports that the party also welcomed new members who had joined from other political parties.

The new members included Paul Mbadiwe, son of the late former Minister of Aviation in the First Republic, Kingsley Mbadiwe, as well as some chieftains of the Labour Party, among others.

(NAN)