Reports from some parts of Ekiti State indicate vote-buying and incentives given to voters in the ongoing governorship elections.

CJID observers reported that at about 8:41 a.m., some party agents were seen distributing cabin biscuits and drinks to voters at PU 004, Ward/RA: Ifaki II 04, located at the Methodist Pilot Nursery/Primary School, Ilogbe, Ido/Osi Local Government Area.

Similarly, the observers witnessed two women taking down people’s names and directing them to a designated location. Some agents also gave voters numbers.

Around 9:50 a.m., in Emure LGA at St Andrew’s Primary School, Ward 01, Odo Emure I, Polling Unit 001, observers also witnessed voters writing their names after casting their votes for incentives.

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At 9:58 a.m. in Ilejemeje LGA, Ilegemo Open Space, Ward 04, polling unit 05, an All Progressives Congress (APC) party agent collected the voters’ cards of some voters, documenting their details in a book.

At 10:03 a.m., in Ijero LGA, Temidere Bus Stop, Ward Ekamarun, polling unit 002, a woman was seen giving a voter money.

The Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room also observed incidents of vote-buying in some polling units.

Voters were given tally slips at Ikole East, Ward: 03, polling unit 14, at 9:32 a.m.; Similarly, at 9:17 am, Ado Ekiti LGA, Ward: Oke Ila, PU: 07, party agents also issued tally slips to voters and directed them to a designated location outside the polling unit.

There are 14 candidates in the off-cycle governorship race in Ekiti State, with the incumbent, Biodun Oyebanji, seeking a second term in office on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as his first-term mandate ends in October.

However, the election may be a two-way contest between Mr Oyebanji and Oluwole Oluyede of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).