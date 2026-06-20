Nigeria’s political and security crises are deeply rooted in decades of governance failures, poverty, institutional weaknesses and unresolved structural imbalances, participants at a symposium organised by Edo State University, Iyamho, have said.

The position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the maiden Faculty of Arts and Communication Round Table Symposium held on 18 June at the university’s Aliko Dangote Auditorium.

Peter Egielewa, a reverend father and acting dean of the faculty, sent the communique to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The symposium, themed “Nigeria’s Political and Security Crisis: Historical Origins, Diagnosis and Way Forward,” brought together academics, researchers, policymakers, media practitioners, security experts and students to examine the causes of insecurity and possible solutions.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Security challenge beyond military response

According to the communiqué, participants observed that Nigeria’s political and security crises are rooted in “historical, political, economic, and institutional factors that have evolved over several decades.”

They identified colonial legacies, ethno-regional divisions, poverty, unemployment, inequality, corruption, and governance deficits as major drivers of insecurity, social unrest, and criminality.

The symposium also noted that “military responses alone cannot adequately address the complex and multidimensional nature of Nigeria’s security challenges.”

Participants further warned that youth unemployment, economic exclusion, and limited opportunities for social mobility have contributed significantly to criminal activities, migration pressures, and political instability.

The communiqué added that weak institutions, poor policy implementation, and inadequate accountability mechanisms have eroded public trust in government.

Call for reforms

The symposium recommended that governments at all levels promote accountable leadership, transparency, and effective service delivery to address the roots of insecurity.

Participants also urged authorities to intensify efforts to reduce poverty, create jobs and empower young people through skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and innovation-driven programmes.

READ ALSO: From arrests to convictions: How SSS prosecutions are strengthening Nigeria’s security framework, By Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi

Other recommendations included strengthening security institutions through improved intelligence gathering, better funding, enhanced training and technological modernisation, as well as revitalising local governments to support grassroots security and conflict prevention.

The symposium further called for constitutional and institutional reforms that promote inclusiveness, equity, justice, and national cohesion.

Political leaders were urged to avoid exploiting ethnic, religious, and regional sentiments for political gain, while citizens were encouraged to verify information before sharing it on social media.

Scholarship must address societal problems

In his remarks, the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Communication, Mr Egielewa, said the symposium was organised to extend academic engagement beyond conference halls to issues affecting society.

He stressed that “scholarship must transcend the pursuit of academic promotion and contribute meaningfully to addressing societal problems.”

Mr Egielewa expressed confidence that the symposium’s recommendations would provide useful insights for policymakers at all levels of government.

The symposium comes at a time Nigeria continues to grapple with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal conflicts, and separatist agitations across several regions. Its recommendations reflect growing calls for a broader strategy that combines security measures with governance reforms, economic opportunities, and stronger democratic institutions to address the underlying causes of insecurity.