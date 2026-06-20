The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) experienced technical challenges in several polling units across Ekiti State on Saturday, with voters and observers reporting malfunctions during the accreditation and voting process.

At 10:08 a.m., observers at Polling Unit 03, Ward 7, Okimi/Apadaba in Ilawe Local Government Area reported that the election process had commenced after an earlier BVAS malfunction was resolved. Voting proceeded after the device became operational.

At 10:11 a.m., voters at Polling Unit 12, Ejigbo Farm 1, Ward 11, in Oye Local Government Area complained that some eligible voters could not cast their ballots because the BVAS failed to capture their faces. They also said there was no manual accreditation.

At 10:15 a.m., observers at Polling Unit 001, Oke Agba Community School, Ekamarun Ward A, in Ijero Local Government Area reported that voting was ongoing, but the BVAS had stopped working.

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The Ekiti off-cycle election is being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 177 wards in the 16 local government areas of the South-west state.

Over one million voters are expected to participate in the polls, being contested by the candidates of 14 political parties.