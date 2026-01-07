A former Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, has initiated legal action to defend his reputation, following allegations linking him to terrorism financing.

This is contained in a statement by former army spokesman, Sani Usman, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Usman, a retired brigadier general, said the allegations were made by a retired major general during a broadcast interview.

He said that Mr Yahaya, a retired lieutenant general, served formal demand notices on the individuals and media outlets involved, through his legal team led by Mohammed Ndayako, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

According to him, the notices, dated 17 December 2025, gave the parties 72 hours to retract the claims, issue unreserved public apologies, and halt further dissemination.

Mr Sani quoted the notices as saying, “Non-compliance, the notice warns, will trigger legal proceedings.

“False and malicious allegations of this nature are dangerous and capable of undermining public trust in our national institutions and those who have served the nation with distinction.”

“Gen. Yahaya said his legal action was not only to protect his personal honour but also to uphold professionalism, truth, and accountability, emphasising that malicious falsehoods would not go unchallenged,” he said.

(NAN)