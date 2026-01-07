Suspected bandits on Tuesday night attacked the old National Park Service (NPS) office in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, killing yet to be ascertained members of staff.

The Conservator of the Park, Tesleem Kareem, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Mr Kareem said that an as-yet-uncertain number of the service personnel were killed.

‘Yes, it is true we are in the process of evacuating the victims,” he said.

NAN gathered that the attack occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and at least five of the NPS personnel were killed during the assault.

The source said that the bodies of the victims are yet to be recovered, as they are believed to be located within the surrounding forest area.

The Police Public Relations officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, also confirmed the incident.

Mr Olayinka said that the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, and other service chiefs were currently on their way to the location.

He said that the CP had deployed tactical teams, personnel of the Mobile Police Force and others to the affected area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

