Kidnappers of John Ubaechu, the parish priest of Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe, Imo State, are demanding N20 million ransom.

Mr Ubaechu was abducted in Ejemekwuru on Sunday evening while on his way to attend the annual retreat of priests of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese in Imo.

His abduction was confirmed by the Owerri Catholic Archdiocesan Chancellor and Secretary, Patrick Mbarah, also a priest, on Monday in Owerri in a statement.

A source in the church, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria on condition of anonymity on Wednesday in Owerri, said the kidnappers contacted some persons through whom they first demanded N50 million before they later reduced the amount.

“Most parishioners are extremely worried about the safety of the priest since Fr. John was kidnapped, and his abductors are still keeping him up till today, Wednesday,” he said.

The source said though there were conflicting reports on the kidnappers’ demand, nobody was sure if the demand was coming from the abductors.

“Some people are saying that the kidnappers are demanding N50 million, some N20 million and some N10 million. The fact remains that Fr. John is still with the kidnappers. We keep praying for his safe release.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The source pleaded with the Imo State Government and security agencies to intervene and help rescue the priest, because he is a missionary who does not have anything yielding money for him.

Another parishioner, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, noted with regrets that the abductor forced the priest to remove his cassock and forced him out of his official vehicle before they took him away.

“Naval personnel at Izombe later recovered the vehicle,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the abductors to have a change of heart and release the priest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

