Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has directed the immediate establishment of three camps for those displaced in Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun communal clashes.

The directive is contained in a statement by Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for the governor, on Wednesday, in Osogbo.

The statement said that the governor gave the directive after confirming the implementation of his earlier directive for the distribution of food and relief materials to the displaced persons.

“Now that the distribution of food and relief materials has commenced, I have directed the state emergency agency to proceed to set up camps for displaced people.

“Each town is to have a camp, probably in their town halls or any place of their choice.

“Security agencies are to screen displaced people for transportation to the camps.

“The state emergency agency will be providing food materials and accessories for the displaced people until the situation normalises.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The agency has also reached out to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for further support,” it said.

According to the statement, the governor commends security agencies for promptly implementing his directive for the grilling and prosecution of ringleaders in the communal crisis.

“All the culprits must be brought to book. There must be accountability. I expect suspects to be charged to court as soon as possible,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas, respectively, have engaged in bloody clashes that led to killings and destruction of property in recent times as a result of land dispute.

In response to the conflict, Mr Adeleke imposed a 24-hour curfew on the affected communities.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

