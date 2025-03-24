Gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest in Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The victim, John Ubaechu, was abducted on the evening of Sunday along Ejemekwuru Road in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ubaechu is the parish priest of Holy Family Catholic Church Izombe, a community in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Patrick Mbarah, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“He (Ubaechu) was kidnapped on his way to the priests’ annual retreat,” Mr Mbarah, also a Catholic priest, said in the statement.

The chancellor asked Catholic faithful and all Nigerians to pray for the safe release of the abducted priest.

“We commend our brother, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary Mother of Priests, for his speedy release from the hands of his abductors,” he said.

The latest incident occurred hours after the police in Anambra State announced the rescue of another Catholic priest who was abducted in the south-east state.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, has confirmed the latest abduction of the Catholic priest in a statement on Monday.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the state police command had launched an investigation into the abduction.

“An intelligence-driven operation is also underway to facilitate the possible rescue of the Catholic priest,” he said.

The spokesperson enjoined residents of the state to assist the police in the investigation by providing relevant information about the attackers.

