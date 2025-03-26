The police in Kano said they are weighing various options to prevent a breakdown of law and order during Durbar processions in the city.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, stated this after he received the state coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) led by Musa Sufi and members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) led by Ali Bayero on a courtesy call to his office on Wednesday,

Lamido Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero have announced parallel plans for the ceremony marking the end of Ramadan fasting. The two men have claimed the position of emir of Kano since the state government removed Mr Ado Bayero last May and reinstated his deposed predecessor, Mr Sanusi, under a new emirates law.

“In light of the current security issues of concern in the State, the Police Command is aware that certain groups plan to hold parallel celebrations, which may raise tension and lead to violent clashes,” the police chief, Mr Bakori, said at the event in his office.

“To mitigate this risk, the Police Command, in liaison with other security agencies in the State, is re-strategising, making consultations, and weighing various options to ensure that law and order are maintained.

“We call on all community leaders, religious leaders and opinion leaders to join us in promoting peace and calming tensions. Together, we can ensure a peaceful and joyous Sallah celebration for all,” the commissioner said.

Mr Bakori also called on state residents to prioritise peace to maintain peaceful coexistence and calm.

He urged the residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the following emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575 and 09029292926

In their remarks, Messrs Sufi and Bayero said their visit was necessary because they were concerned about security in the State ahead of the Sallah Durbar celebrations.

