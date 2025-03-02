The police in Anambra State have authorised the burial of three siblings who were murdered and dumped in a deep freezer in the state.
The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.
The killing
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that, on 1 February, hoodlums invaded a residence, killed the three siblings and dumped their bodies in the freezer inside their apartment.
The incident happened in Nnewichi, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The slain children, a boy and two girls, were aged between five and nine.
Permission to bury slain siblings
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, gave the family the authority to bury the siblings
The spokesperson said the granting of the permission followed a request by the victims’ family.
“The commissioner of police further stated that the Command is working diligently to unravel the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident,” he said.
Mr Ikenga stressed that the details of the investigation were still incomplete.
He urged residents of Anambra State and all concerned persons to be patient and cooperate with community members to provide justice for the victims and their families.
