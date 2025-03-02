The police in Anambra State have authorised the burial of three siblings who were murdered and dumped in a deep freezer in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The killing

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that, on 1 February, hoodlums invaded a residence, killed the three siblings and dumped their bodies in the freezer inside their apartment.

The incident happened in Nnewichi, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The slain children, a boy and two girls, were aged between five and nine.

Permission to bury slain siblings

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, gave the family the authority to bury the siblings

READ ALSO: Police arrest man for allegedly killing wife over Ramadan food

The spokesperson said the granting of the permission followed a request by the victims’ family.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The commissioner of police further stated that the Command is working diligently to unravel the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident,” he said.

Mr Ikenga stressed that the details of the investigation were still incomplete.

He urged residents of Anambra State and all concerned persons to be patient and cooperate with community members to provide justice for the victims and their families.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

