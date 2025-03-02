The Police Command in Bauchi has confirmed the arrest of a 50-year-old businessman for alleged culpable homicide following a fatal domestic dispute with his 24-year-old second wife.

The spokesman of the command, Ahmed Wakil, in a statement on Sunday said that the tragic incident occurred in the Fadaman-Mada Area of Bauchi during a disagreement over food ingredients and fruits meant for breaking the Ramadan fast.

“Reports indicate that the argument escalated, leading to the husband allegedly striking his wife with a cane.

“She reportedly collapsed and lost consciousness in their home.

“Authorities rushed the victim to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced her dead.

“The Command has launched a full investigation and has taken the suspect into custody,” he said.

Mr Wakil added that the cane allegedly used in the assault had been recovered as evidence, while the deceased had been placed in the mortuary pending an autopsy.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Auwal Musa, reassured the public of the command’s dedication to justice, emphasising that domestic violence is a grave offence with serious consequences.

“The police command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens while holding perpetrators of criminal acts accountable,” he stated.

(NAN)

