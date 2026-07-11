Former Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State turned 60 on Saturday, 11 July, attracting tributes from former members of his administration, a national spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Kabiru Turaki, and supporters who celebrated his life and public service.

Governor Umo Eno also sent birthday wishes to his predecessor.

The messages, shared on Facebook, described the former governor as a disciplined leader, mentor and statesman whose influence continues to resonate beyond his eight-year tenure.

Among those who penned tributes were Mr Ememobong, a former commissioner for information who served under Mr Emmanuel, and Aniekeme Finbarr, a former media aide to the former governor.

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Mr Ememobong resigned from Governor Umo Eno’s cabinet after declining to defect with the governor to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Mr Emmanuel has also remained in the PDP despite Mr Eno’s defection.

‘When the hunter became the hunted’

In a lengthy tribute titled “Udom Emmanuel @ 60: When the Hunter Became the Hunted,” Mr Ememobong narrated how close associates successfully surprised the former governor with an early birthday celebration after years of his avoiding such events.

According to him, Mr Emmanuel has a tradition of leaving town before his birthdays to escape celebrations, frustrating repeated attempts by friends and family to honour him.

“For years, he had mastered the art of escaping birthday celebrations. This time, those who had learned from him planned even better. The hunter had finally become the hunted, and the man who delights in celebrating others found himself at the receiving end of the love and appreciation he has so generously given over the years,” he wrote.

Mr Ememobong said the organisers took advantage of Mr Emmanuel’s regular attendance at the monthly Holy Ghost Service of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lagos before surprising him at his residence the following morning.

He said the former governor, who had planned to travel shortly afterwards, was “dazed, shocked and amused all at once” when the surprise unfolded.

The former commissioner concluded his tribute with the message: “Happy 60th Birthday, UGE.”

Mr Emmanuel’s media aide, Stephen Abia, disclosed a few days ago why the former governor cancelled a proposal by friends to organise a birthday celebration for him.

“As you are aware, Mr Emmanuel is a very private person who shies away from personal celebrations. However, reaching the age of 60 is a significant milestone, and he had previously agreed to his friends’ proposal to mark the occasion, but he has since cancelled the celebration,” Mr Abia, a lawyer, told reporters in Uyo.

“He has instead chosen to devote the day to a private retreat, during which he will offer private supplications and reflect on the critical themes of leadership, responsibility, and nation-building.”

‘A father, mentor and exceptional boss’

In his Facebook post, Mr Finbarr said Mr Emmanuel resisted every attempt to organise a public celebration in his honour, making a surprise gathering necessary.

“True to his nature, he resisted every attempt to organise events in his honour. But we simply could not allow such a significant occasion to pass without expressing our gratitude to God for His faithfulness over his life,” he wrote.

Mr Finbarr described the former governor as “a father, mentor, leader, and exceptional boss to so many.”

He added: “Today, we celebrate not just the years, but the impact. We celebrate a life defined by service, excellence, integrity, compassion, and visionary leadership. We celebrate a man whose influence continues to inspire countless people across generations.”

Praying for the former governor, Mr Finbarr wrote: “Happy 60th Birthday, Your Excellency. May your best years still be ahead of you.”

Supporters join celebrations

Beyond the tributes from former aides, many Akwa Ibom residents also took to Facebook to post birthday messages, praying for Mr Emmanuel’s continued good health, long life and greater accomplishments.

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Many described his 60th birthday as an opportunity to reflect on his years in public service and wished him God’s guidance in the years ahead.

Mr Emmanuel, a corporate technocrat, chartered accountant, and former Zenith Bank executive, contested and won the Akwa Ibom governorship election in 2015 under the PDP and secured re-election in 2019. His administration is credited with driving Akwa Ibom’s economic reforms and industrialisation.

He handed over in 2023 to Mr Eno, who was elected on the PDP platform.

Although Mr Eno defected to the APC in June last year alongside several politicians in the state, Mr Emmanuel has remained in the PDP.

Saturday’s birthday tributes therefore came not only as personal celebrations but also as public affirmations of the former governor’s enduring relationship with many members of his former administration and political associates, several of whom have continued to identify with him despite the realignment of Akwa Ibom’s political landscape.

Governor Eno, in his tributes to Mr Emmanuel, said his predecessor has dedicated his life to purposeful service, visionary leadership and an enduring commitment to the growth and development of Akwa Ibom.

“As we celebrate this significant milestones (60 years), we acknowledge your invaluable contributions to the growth and development of our dear State, as well as the enduring legacy of purposeful leadership you had bequeathed to the State,” Mr Eno stated.

The governor asked God to bless Mr Emmanuel with good health, renewed strength, wisdom, and many more years of peace and fulfilment.