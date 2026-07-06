Former Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has again called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu as the country continues to grapple with insecurity.

This is the second time in about seven months that Mr Emmanuel, despite being a member of the opposition PDP, has rallied support for Mr Tinubu, the leader of the ruling APC.

“When nations face an existential crisis, leaders are bound to rally around the incumbent leadership in a bid to rescue and restore normalcy.

“Our case in Nigeria should not be different as we confront our current challenges,” Stephen Abia, a lawyer and special assistant on media to Mr Emmanuel, said to reporters in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Sunday, while fielding questions regarding preparations for the former governor’s 60th birthday.

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Nigeria faces complex security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, and economic instability that threaten national peace.

Mr Abia noted that “the country’s macroeconomic ecosystem has some positive developments,” though he did not provide specific details.

Mr Emmanuel, a corporate technocrat, chartered accountant, and former Zenith Bank executive, contested and won the Akwa Ibom governorship election in 2015 under the PDP and secured re-election in 2019. His administration is credited with driving Akwa Ibom’s economic reforms and industrialisation.

“Mr President deserves all our support,” Mr Abia said.

He commended Mr Tinubu for the economic reforms his administration has implemented and the “positive impact” they are beginning to have on key macroeconomic indicators.

He affirmed that as a participant in Nigeria’s economic and financial sector, he has observed improvements in critical economic indicators.

He stated that he “could not ignore the positive macroeconomic indicators emerging from the bold and far-reaching economic reforms undertaken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

Mr Abia expressed confidence that “in due course, these improvements in the macroeconomic fundamentals will translate into tangible benefits for ordinary Nigerians and strengthen the country’s overall economic well-being.”

He added that policies that advance the national interest deserve the full support of all Nigerians, and he assured the president of his support to strengthen further reforms that promote Nigeria’s economic growth, stability, and prosperity. Plans for Emmanuel’s 60th birthday celebration

Mr Emmanuel will turn 60 on 11 July.

Regarding the former governor’s birthday celebration, the media aide said, “As you are aware, Mr Emmanuel is a very private person who shies away from personal celebrations. However, reaching the age of 60 is a significant milestone, and he had previously agreed to his friends’ proposal to mark the occasion, but he has since cancelled the celebration.

“He has instead chosen to devote the day to a private retreat, during which he will offer private supplications and reflect on the critical themes of leadership, responsibility, and nation-building.”

In his previous call for support for President Tinubu in December 2025, Mr Emmanuel advised Nigerians not to dwell on factors that create divisions and undermine national unity.

“Rather, as a people, we must pull together to confront our common enemies by giving every necessary support to President Tinubu to enable him to face the challenges that are militating against the progressive movement upon which he has set our nation.”