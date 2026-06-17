The police command in Akwa Ibom State says it has apprehended three persons over alleged involvement in armed robbery and cultism in the state.

Timfon John, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Tuesday.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said that one of the suspects was apprehended through a search warrant at Ikot Ayankana in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

She further said the suspect was under investigation over suspected cultism, assault, malicious damage, and threat to life.

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“During the search, operatives recovered one locally made pistol and one machete concealed within the premises.

“The suspect has been taken into custody alongside the recovered exhibits for further investigation,” she said.

The police spokesperson said that two other suspects were apprehended during a routine stop-and-search operation around Etinan.

Ms John said the suspects, who were riding an unregistered QLINK motorcycle, attempted to evade a search.

“Their suspicious conduct prompted the team to chase them. They were successfully intercepted and apprehended.

“After a thorough search, one locally made pistol, one live cartridge, and one Android phone were recovered from them,” she said.

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She said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to stealing the QLINK motorcycle at Afaha Nsit in the Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects also admitted to belonging to a four-member armed robbery gang, she said.

She said that efforts were underway to apprehend other members of the gang and to uncover other crimes through the syndicate.

Ms John urged the public to remain vigilant and provide timely and credible information to the police.

“Community partnership remains a critical component in the fight against crime,” she said.

(NAN)