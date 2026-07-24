The Managing Director of INGENTIA Energies Limited, Charles Odita, has stated that the inauguration of the PML 66 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) Board will significantly accelerate development in the company’s host communities.

Mr Odita disclosed this on Thursday in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the Board of Trustees, describing the event as the culmination of extensive consultations and collaboration among stakeholders and the host communities.

He noted that the trust would provide a major boost to community development, highlighting that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) mandates oil and gas operators to contribute three per cent of their previous year’s operating expenditure to the HCDT.

According to Mr Odita, the funds will be managed by representatives of the host communities to implement priority projects tailored to their specific development needs. He expressed appreciation to stakeholders and the three host communities for their cooperation. He voiced confidence that this trust would strengthen relations between the company and its host communities while promoting sustainable development.

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163 HCDTs incorporated to date

Also speaking at the event, Kingsley Ehiaguina, the Assistant Director of Host Community Development and Affairs at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), noted that 163 host community development trusts have been incorporated under the PIA, with billions of naira committed to community development.

Mr Ehiaguina reported that more than 1,100 projects are currently ongoing across the Niger Delta, with over 200 already completed under the HCDT framework. He commended INGENTIA Energies for its compliance with the PIA. He urged the newly inaugurated board to uphold transparency, accountability, and good governance, while ensuring the prompt constitution of the trust’s management and advisory committees.

Earlier, the Lead Consultant to INGENTIA Energy on the PML 66 HCDT, Godwin Minima, stated that the inauguration marked the full operationalisation of the governance structure required under the PIA.

Mr Minima explained that extensive consultations and needs assessments—involving women, youths, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders—resulted in a five-year community development plan to guide the utilisation of the statutory three per cent operating expenditure contribution. He expressed optimism that project implementation would commence within the next two to three months, noting that the trust account has already been opened and funded.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Sunday Jonathan, pledged transparent and selfless leadership, assuring host communities that available resources would be used solely for projects that improve their welfare.

Mr Jonathan described his election as a “sacred trust”. He appealed to the operating company to continue supporting the communities beyond the statutory requirements of the PIA to deepen sustainable development and peaceful coexistence.

The Community Relations Manager of INGENTIA Energy, Emmanuel Toby, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainable development and stronger partnerships with its host communities. Mr Toby attributed the successful establishment of the trust to months of collaboration between INGENTIA Energy, the NUPRC, traditional institutions, and host communities. He urged the board to discharge its responsibilities with integrity, transparency, and accountability.

In addition to the chairman, Mr Jonathan, the members of the Board of Trustees are Peace Goodluck, Kenoye Willie, Otaraku Jonathan, Ipeghan Charles, Edum Gardner, and Ogbolauma Ilodeipe, who will serve as the board secretary.

The event featured the presentation of awards of excellence to INGENTIA Energies, the NUPRC, and Godifem Consult Ltd in recognition of their contributions to the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.