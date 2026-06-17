The Akwa Ibom State Government has provided fresh details of Governor Umo Eno’s intervention for the family of a deceased police officer, saying the support package includes a new home, N10 million assistance and sponsorship of the officer’s daughter through university.

The officer served in the Akwa Ibom State Government House until her death.

The clarification comes days after a public disagreement between the Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, and a skit maker known as Local Man over claims that an N10 million donation approved by the governor for the family had not been delivered.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, said the governor’s intervention went beyond financial support.

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Support package for the family

Mr Umanah said Governor Eno approved the building of a “compassionate home” for the family of the late police woman (an inspector), following recommendations by the governor’s Chief Security Officer, Besta Sini, a chief superintendent of police.

According to him, the governor also approved the full sponsorship of the deceased officer’s last daughter from her current 300-level studies through graduation.

The commissioner further disclosed that N10 million was approved to cover burial expenses and facilitate the purchase of land for the family.

In a separate intervention, the governor approved N2 million as welfare support for the family of another deceased officer, “Sergeant Friday.”

Mr Umanah also revealed that Governor Eno personally provided N8.5 million for the surgical treatment of a police officer in need of urgent medical attention.

Response to controversy

The latest disclosure follows an earlier controversy triggered by allegations from the skit maker who questioned whether the beneficiaries had received the N10 million approved for the deceased officer’s family.

The police commissioner in the state, Mr Azare, had dismissed the allegation, maintaining that the governor approved the support package after being informed of the officer’s death.

Mr Umanah said the interventions form part of a broader humanitarian programme of the state government targeted at vulnerable citizens and security personnel facing difficult circumstances.

“The governor has consistently demonstrated that governance is not only about infrastructure and economic development but also about touching lives, restoring hope and standing with people during their most difficult moments,” he said.

The commissioner added that government records indicate that about 98 per cent of beneficiaries of the humanitarian interventions are Akwa Ibom indigenes.

He described the support measures as practical expressions of the administration’s ARISE Agenda and pledged that the government would continue responding to humanitarian needs.

“The governor remains committed to ensuring that no family is abandoned in moments of grief, hardship or medical distress. These interventions reflect his belief that governance must ultimately improve lives and put people first,” Mr Umanah stated.