A research centre at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has highlighted the dangers of snakebites and provided tips for their prevention and treatment.

ABU’s Venom, Antivenom and Natural Toxins Research Centre (VANTRC) published the tips in its bulletin on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, snakebite envenomation is a major public health challenge in Nigeria, particularly within the savanna regions where the carpet viper thrives.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 81,410 — 137,880 victims worldwide die each year because of snakebite, with most of the bites occurring in sub-Saharan Africa.

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In Nigeria, 174 snakebites per 100,000 population are reported each year, with the saw-scaled or carpet viper (Echis ocellatus) responsible for 90 per cent of bites and 60 per cent of deaths.

Epidemic data indicate that bites most commonly occur on the lower limbs, with incidence rates peaking during the hot and rainy seasons.

The bulletin notes that snakebite treatment is available in Nigeria, but it is not always readily available at health facilities.

Nigeria’s high-burden states

According to data from the Federal Ministry of Health, four northern states face the highest burden of snakebites.

They are Gombe, Taraba, Bauchi, and Plateau states.

The savanna vegetation of the states provides an ideal climate and habitat for the Echis ocellatus.

Other high-risk states are Adamawa, Borno, Nasarawa, Benue, Kebbi, Kogi, Oyo, and Enugu.

Echis ocellatus, known by the common names West African carpet viper and ocellated carpet viper, is a highly venomous species of viper endemic to West Africa.

It is responsible for more human fatalities than all other African species combined.

Risk factors

● Peak periods for snakebite incidence are the hot and wet seasons

● Snakebite is an occupational hazard of farmers, herders, and snake charmers

● Snakebite occurs often when the snake is unintentionally trodden upon, as they are always afraid of humans and run away from them

● It may be picked up unintentionally when carrying foliage or harvested crops from the farm

● Snakes often visit living houses in search of prey such as rodents (rats, mice), lizards, frogs, chicks and even other snake species; living houses with these prey are prone to snake visits

● Living houses with cracks, holes, piled wood, and other debris attract snakes.

How to prevent snakebite

● Frequently inspect houses for cracks, holes and other places where snakes can easily hide

● Avoid snakes as far as possible, never handle, threaten or attack a snake for no definite reason

● Be very vigilant when walking after rain, during flooding, during heavy sunlight and at night

● Always wear proper shoes, boots and long trousers, especially when walking at night

● Always use a light when walking at night (when visiting the toilet)

Be cautious and alert when working on the farm, climbing rocks or working around bushy areas.

General symptoms

These include: Increasing local pain and severe pain at the site of bite, fang marks (pair), redness and swelling around the bite, local bleeding around the affected area, blurred vision/visual disturbance, and drowsiness.

Others include nausea and vomiting, general weakness, increased salivation and sweating, muscle stiffness, and shock.

What to do in case of a snakebite

●Reassure the victim and keep them calm

● Move the victim to safety away from another potential bite

● Immobilise the bitten area and keep it lower than the heart level

● Victim to be placed in the left lateral position to prevent aspiration

● Wash bite with soap and water

● Seek immediate further medical attention in the hospital; identify the snake and, if possible, capture and take it to the hospital.

More tips

Tight band (tourniquet) around the limb proximal to the site of bite (this may cut off blood flow to the area completely and may result in loss of affected limbs)

● Local incisions or pricks/punctures should be made over the bite site

● For a healthy volunteer to suck the venom out of the wound

● Pressure immunisation bandages should be applied around the bite site

● Electric shock at the bite site

● No ice or any other type of coolant should be applied to the bite.

VANTRC

VANTRC was established to pioneer and exercise national and regional leadership in the research and development of antivenom sera, vaccines, and antitoxins.

The centre is also charged with conducting basic and medical research on the production of therapeutic compounds and the development of biological reagents from venom and toxins.

According to its bulletin, VANTRC is pioneering scientific discoveries to combat venomous threats and develop life-saving antivenoms for Nigeria and Africa.