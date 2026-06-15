The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested two suspects over the theft and unlawful possession of a stolen tricycle.

In a separate raid, operatives recovered suspected hard drugs, a toy firearm, and ritual-related items.

The state police spokesperson, Timfon John, disclosed the developments in a statement on Monday.

Stolen tricycle recovered

According to the statement, a resident of Afaha Itam in Itu Local Government Area reported that some unknown persons stole his TVS tricycle from his residence

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The tricycle, valued at about N1 million at the time of purchase, prompted an intelligence-led investigation by police operatives.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said officers deployed surveillance teams to strategic tricycle parks and loading points within and outside the area, leading to the arrest of Dominic Edet and the recovery of the stolen tricycle.

The police said further investigations led to the arrest of another suspect, Asuquo Etim, who allegedly bought the stolen tricycle from a suspect still at large.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the tricycle was sold for N1.8 million,” the statement said.

Raid yields suspected meth, toy firearm.

In a separate operation, police operatives raided Ikot Ekwere Ubium Village as part of efforts to intensify stop-and-search operations and crack down on identified criminal hideouts.

During the operation, officers intercepted and searched Idorenyin Akpan, 21.

Items recovered from him included “one wrap of Crystal Methamphetamine, popularly known as ‘Ice’,” a toy revolver pistol, a hammer, a pair of pliers, an animal horn and several containers holding substances suspected to be used for ritual purposes.

Renewed anti-crime drive

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, said the command remained committed to tackling criminality across the state.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command remains resolute in its determination to deny criminals any haven within the State,” Mr Azare said.

He also urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, describing community partnership as critical to maintaining public safety.

The latest arrests come amid intensified security operations across Akwa Ibom. In May, the police said they recovered 69 firearms and arrested 178 suspects for offences ranging from armed robbery and kidnapping to cultism, vandalism and stealing. The police in the state have also recorded recent breakthroughs in child trafficking and kidnapping-related cases across the state.