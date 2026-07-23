The police command in Rivers State has arrested four suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate and rescued a woman abducted from her shop in the state.

Blessing Agabe, the police spokeswoman in Rivers, disclosed this on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, said a white-tinted minibus allegedly used by the gang was also recovered.

She said the rescue followed an intelligence-led operation by operatives of the command’s Violent Crime Rescue Unit.

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According to her, the victim’s husband, Ikechukwu, 35, reported the abduction on 11 July.

“The woman was attending to customers at her shop when armed men stormed the premises and abducted her. The suspects forced the victim into a white-tinted minibus before fleeing the scene.

“Following the report, the command launched an intelligence-driven investigation that led operatives to the gang’s hideout.

“Four male suspects, aged between 28 and 42, were arrested at the hideout. The victim was rescued unharmed during the operation.”

Ms Agabe added that all four suspects confessed to their individual roles in the crime.

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The spokeswoman said efforts were ongoing to apprehend two other members of the syndicate still at large and to recover the firearms used in their operations.

She urged residents to provide prompt and credible information to the police, assuring that “every useful piece of information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality”.

She reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property through intelligence-led policing and lawful strategies aimed at bringing criminals to justice.

(NAN)