A pastor of the Power in the Word of God for the World Ministry in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, has died, and residents of his area suspect suicide.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 23 July, at the church premises located on Etim Inyang Street, Oron Local Government Area.

Videos circulating on social media and reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES show the deceased’s body being removed from the church by suspected members of the congregation. In another video, the body, wrapped in cloth, was seen inside a police pickup truck belonging to the Oron Area Command.

The circumstances surrounding the pastor’s death remain unclear.

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PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify claims circulating on social media that the pastor died by suicide, as the police had not issued an official statement at the time of filing this report.

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Our reporter could not immediately obtain a police comment on the incident; the police spokeswoman for Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, did not respond to calls or text messages.