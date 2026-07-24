The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has completed more than 600 kilometres of roads across the Niger Delta in the past three years.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, disclosed this during a visit by Heads of Service from across the country to the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Mr Ogbuku’s remarks were contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama.

Represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Boma Iyaye, Mr Ogbuku said the commission remained committed to transforming the Niger Delta through impactful projects.

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“We have completed over 600 kilometres of roads, alongside several bridges, within the last three years,” he said.

He added that the 1.2-kilometre Kaa-Ataba Bridge, one of the country’s longest bridges, was nearing completion and would soon be inaugurated.

According to him, the commission’s infrastructure interventions have increased public confidence and improved connectivity across the region.

NDDC’s operation now digitised

Mr Ogbuku said the NDDC had also digitised its operations to improve efficiency and service delivery.

“The commission has gone paperless through the digitisation of its transactions, including procurement processes,” he stated.

He said the commission had strengthened partnerships with state governments and development partners, including Shell, Nigerian LNG Limited and Chevron, to deliver landmark projects.

The managing director also highlighted the revitalisation of the foreign postgraduate scholarship scheme and the introduction of a local postgraduate scholarship programme.

According to him, the initiative expanded opportunities for about 600 additional beneficiaries across the Niger Delta.

Mr Ogbuku disclosed that the commission invested more than N6 billion in small businesses through the Niger Delta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture.

“The intervention is aimed at stimulating economic growth and reducing poverty in the region,” he said.

The NDDC boss also listed the construction and equipping of medical facilities, as well as free medical outreach programmes, among the commission’s achievements in the health sector.

He attributed increased crude oil production in the Niger Delta to improved collaboration with security agencies and youth engagement initiatives that had helped reduce oil theft.

Mr Ogbuku also highlighted the success of the commission’s Light Up the Niger Delta programme, which provided solar-powered street lighting to communities across the region.

Earlier, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, commended the NDDC’s digitisation initiative.

Represented by Ishiayaku Muhammed, permanent secretary, Service Policies and Strategic Office, Mrs Walson-Jack said the initiative aligned with the federal government’s directive for Ministries, Departments and Agencies to adopt paperless operations.

She stressed the need for stronger collaboration with the NDDC and emphasised the importance of staff welfare, training and capacity building in improving public service delivery.

“The NDDC’s reforms and development initiatives have made a significant contribution to the growth of the Niger Delta region,” she said.

(NAN)