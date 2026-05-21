The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to conduct a by-election for the vacant Rivers South-East Senatorial District seat on 20 June.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Johnson Alalibo, stated this in a statement issued to journalists on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Mr Alalibo said the election would be held between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Senate seat became vacant after its last occupier Barinada Mpigi of the Peoples Democratic Party died on 19 February.

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According to the INEC official, the by-election will take place across 88 Registration Areas/Wards and 1,629 Polling Units in the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

The affected local government areas are Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Eleme, Tai, Oyigbo, Khana and Gokana.

Mr Alalibo assured residents and stakeholders of the commission’s commitment to conducting a free, fair and credible by-election.

He also urged eligible voters in the senatorial district to participate peacefully in the electoral process.

(NAN)