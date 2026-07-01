The management of Akwa Ibom State College of Education, Afaha Nsit, has banned all forms of “sign-out” celebrations, warning that students who violate the directive risk being denied graduation clearance and will be treated as criminals.

The decision, announced in a memo dated 29 June and signed by the college Registrar, Emediong Williams, follows a motion in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly urging educational institutions across the state to stop unruly and unregulated sign-out activities.

College cites assembly resolution

Addressed to all students and members of the college community, the memo stated that the institution was acting in accordance with the assembly’s directive.

“The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has urged the Ministry of Education in collaboration with school authorities to immediately prohibit all forms of unruly and unregulated sign-out celebrations within and outside the school premises.

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“In view of the above, management of the college has declared the ‘sign out’ exercise by students in the college as illegal and henceforth prohibited.

“Any student caught involved in the prohibited exercise directly or indirectly shall not be cleared for graduation and shall be treated as a criminal.

“All final year and continuing students are hereby advised to maintain law and order during and after final year examinations,” the memo stated.

When contacted, Ms Williams told PREMIUM TIMES that this is not the first time the college has banned ‘sign-out’ celebrations. She said the previous management of the college banned it.

Why lawmakers moved against sign-out celebrations

Last week, the Akwa Ibom State Assembly adopted a motion sponsored by the member representing Esit Eket/Ibeno State Constituency, Udobia Udo, seeking to prohibit sign-out celebrations in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the state.

In the motion, the lawmaker argued that what was once a modest end-of-school celebration had increasingly degenerated into acts “characterised by indecent dressing, substance abuse, public drunkenness, sexual misconduct, violence, vandalisation of school property, obstruction of public movement and other forms of anti-social behaviour.”

The assembly also expressed concern that participants often circulate videos and photographs of such activities on social media, glorifying misconduct and negatively influencing younger students.

The assembly consequently urged the Ministry of Education, school authorities and other relevant agencies to prohibit unruly sign-out celebrations, develop guidelines for orderly graduation activities, sanction students involved in misconduct and embark on public enlightenment campaigns promoting responsible alternatives.

Viral video sparked concern

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the assembly’s resolution followed widespread public outrage over a viral video showing students wearing uniforms resembling those of Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Four Towns, Uyo, smoking what appeared to be weed inside a classroom.

The incident raised fresh concerns about discipline, drug abuse and supervision in public schools and prompted renewed calls for stricter regulation of end-of-session celebrations.

The college’s directive is among the first known institutional actions taken in response to the assembly’s resolution. It signals the beginning of stricter enforcement against sign-out celebrations in educational institutions across the state.