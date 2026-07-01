The Nsit Ibom Local Government Council in Akwa Ibom State has suspended its Supervisor for Internal Security, Idara Okure, following allegations that he stole two mobile phones belonging to a customer inside a bank in Uyo, the state capital.

The council announced the suspension in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Secretary, Iyakndue Unaam, saying the decision would remain in force pending the outcome of a police investigation.

The development followed allegations circulating on social media that Mr Okure was arrested by the police over the alleged theft of two phones inside a Zenith Bank branch along Oron Road in Uyo.

According to the account shared on Facebook by a newspaper publisher, UduakAbasi Ikpat, the incident occurred after a customer briefly left his seat inside the banking hall to repark his vehicle at the request of bank officials, leaving behind a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and a Tecno Camon 30S.

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The customer reportedly discovered the phones were missing when he returned moments later.

The social media post alleged that police tracked one of the devices to a buyer, who allegedly admitted purchasing it from Mr Okure for N100,000. Investigators were then said to have traced and arrested the council official, who allegedly confessed to stealing the phones.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify those claims.

The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom had yet to confirm the arrest or the alleged confession as of the time of filing this report.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to obtain the police’s position were unsuccessful, as a request for confirmation sent to the Police Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, a deputy superintendent of police had not been responded to.

Council reacts

In its statement, the Nsit Ibom Local Government Council said it was aware of the incident involving Mr Okure and was cooperating with law enforcement authorities investigating the matter.

“While the Council is cooperating fully with the relevant law enforcement authorities as they carry out their investigation into the matter, the Council hereby suspends Mr Idara Martin Okure as the Supervisor for Internal Security,” the statement said.

It added that, as a law-abiding institution, it would “respect and abide by the outcome of the investigation and the judgement of the appropriate authorities.”

The council also appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information capable of prejudicing the ongoing investigation.

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It said it remained committed to accountability, due process and the rule of law, assuring the public that appropriate action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

The alleged incident has attracted public attention because Mr Okure occupied a position responsible for internal security and public safety within the local government area.

If charged, the case would proceed before a court, where the allegations against him would be tested. Under Nigerian law, a suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.