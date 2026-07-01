Harry Kane scored twice as England came from behind to defeat DR Congo 2-1 on Tuesday, securing their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The victory extended England’s unbeaten run under manager Thomas Tuchel to 11 competitive matches and preserved the Three Lions’ perfect record against African opposition in World Cup knockout fixtures.

DR Congo made a dream start when Brian Cipenga finished brilliantly in the seventh minute, latching onto Chancel Mbemba’s long cross-field pass to stun the European side.

England struggled to respond immediately but gradually seized control following the first-half cooling break. Marcus Rashford came close to equalising, only to see his effort cleared off the line by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Yoane Wissa almost doubled the Congolese lead when his close-range strike hit the post.

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The Three Lions continued to press before half-time, though goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi produced a string of impressive saves, including a denial of Kane from close range. At the same time, le a VAR review dismissed England’s penalty appeals.

England resumed the second half with greater urgency; although Rashford wasted a clear opportunity, Tuchel’s decision to introduce Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon injected fresh energy into the attack.

The changes paid off in the 75th minute when Gordon delivered a pinpoint cross for Kane, who guided a superb header into the far corner to restore parity.

With extra time looming, England’s captain produced the decisive moment four minutes from time. After Jude Bellingham’s initial effort was blocked, Kane reacted quickest to smash the loose ball into the roof of the net to complete the comeback.

Kane’s brace took him level with Sir Geoff Hurst on four World Cup knockout-stage goals for England, leaving only Gary Lineker (six) ahead of him. The striker produced an outstanding all-round display, registering nine touches inside the opposition penalty area, three shots on target, and creating a key chance.

England will now face Mexico in the Round of 16, while DR Congo exits the tournament following an impressive campaign that included their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stage.