The Police Command in Rivers State has assured the public of a thorough investigation into an accident that killed three children at the Ogbunuabali area of Port Harcourt metropolis.

Blessing Agabe, the police spokesperson in Rivers, gave the assurance in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, was deeply saddened by the incident, and had ordered thorough investigation into it.

She said the police commissioner commiserated with the family of the deceased children, and assured that the driver, now at large, would be arrested and prosecuted.

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The spokesperson further said the command remained committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“All necessary steps are currently being taken to ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law,” she said.

Ms Agabe urged members of the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and cooperate with the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a viral video on Friday showed Amara Esomonu, the mother of the three children, calling for justice over the loss of her children in an accident.

A witness, who identified himself simply as Obua, said an unidentified man was giving his female friend a driving lesson when their vehicle rammed into the Esomonu family house.

Obua said the three children aged 10, four and three were killed in the crash.

“The car lost control, rammed into the woman’s house, and killed the three children on the spot.”