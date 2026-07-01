Residents across four local government areas in Akwa Ibom State have demanded urgent government action on failing infrastructure, poor healthcare, unreliable electricity, youth unemployment and weak public services.

The residents made the demands during a series of town hall meetings aimed at strengthening accountability and citizen participation in local government governance.

The meetings, organised by Policy Alert in partnership with the councils of Ikono, Ibesikpo Asutan, Etinan and Ikot Ekpene local government areas between 29 May and 12 June, brought together 240 participants, including community leaders, women, youths, persons with disabilities, traditional rulers, civil society groups and government officials.

The engagements, held under the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund-supported project, created a platform for residents to directly question public officials, identify development priorities and seek commitments on service delivery, especially as it has become difficult to access local government budgets in Akwa Ibom.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Policy Alert called for the publication of local government budgets in Akwa Ibom.

Although concerns varied across communities, recurring issues included poor rural roads, prolonged electricity outages, inadequate healthcare facilities, shortage of teachers, flooding, youth unemployment and insecurity.

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Ikono residents seek better healthcare, schools and electricity

At the Ikono town hall held on 29 May, residents commended the local government chairman, Otobong Essien, for restoring electricity to parts of the local government area that had experienced years of blackout.

However, they called on the council to install solar-powered streetlights across communities to improve security and accelerate the completion of the abandoned Model Primary School project, which they said had progressed more slowly than similar projects elsewhere in the state.

A participant, Ubong Okorie, said that although Ikono is blessed with many public primary schools, many lack staff offices, adequate classrooms, and a conducive learning environment. He also appealed for the recruitment of more qualified teachers to improve learning outcomes.

Residents also raised concerns about the collapse of the bridge linking the Edem Iyere community with the neighbouring Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, saying the damaged infrastructure had isolated communities from economic and social activities.

Other participants complained about prolonged power outages in several communities, shortages of medications and health workers at primary healthcare centres, poor learning conditions in public schools, and a lack of industries capable of creating employment for young people.

Responding on behalf of the chairman, the Special Adviser on Media, Emmanuel Ufon, said the concerns would be incorporated into the council’s planning process as preparations for the 2027 budget were underway.

He explained that the delayed Model Primary School project was being executed by the Akwa Ibom State Government and attributed the delay to issues involving the contractor.

Mr Ufon added that the council procured transformers for communities experiencing prolonged blackouts and was investing in youth development through a modern skills acquisition centre. He also highlighted ongoing interventions in healthcare, education and menstrual hygiene support for schoolgirls.

Ibesikpo Asutan communities point to infrastructure deficits

At the Ibesikpo Asutan town hall on 1 June, participants raised concerns over the lack of streetlights, prolonged electricity outages, dangerous traffic conditions around the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium corridor and inadequate healthcare services.

Youth leaders said many young people had yet to benefit from government empowerment programmes despite repeated promises by successive administrations.

Community representatives also called for transformers in communities that had remained without electricity for years, while others sought improved access roads, market facilities and additional health workers for primary healthcare centres.

Responding on behalf of the chairman, the Council Secretary, Edidiong Ndifreke, said the administration had already distributed seven transformers across different wards while implementing development projects in phases.

He disclosed that a committee established shortly after the chairman assumed office had identified priority needs across communities to guide government interventions.

Mr Ndifreke also assured residents that the council would engage with relevant authorities to improve staffing at primary healthcare facilities and continue to advocate for infrastructure projects requested by communities.

Etinan residents push for inclusion, improved public services

During the Etinan town hall on 10 June, residents identified education, healthcare, water supply, youth employment and security as their biggest concerns.

Participants called for the renovation of dilapidated public schools, the conversion of existing boreholes to solar-powered facilities, the installation of streetlights in strategic locations, and improved staffing and monitoring of primary healthcare centres.

Some residents complained about the attitude of healthcare workers towards patients, particularly pregnant women, saying poor treatment had discouraged many expectant mothers from using government health facilities.

The meeting also featured calls for greater inclusion of persons with disabilities in government employment and empowerment programmes, while participants urged authorities to investigate the activities of a local group known as Iron Condemn over security concerns.

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Responding on behalf of the council chairman, the Leader of Council, Ekerete Umoh, urged residents to protect public infrastructure from vandalism, particularly electricity transformers, whose destruction has disrupted electricity and water supply in several communities.

He described sustained dialogue between citizens and government as essential for improving accountability and ensuring that development interventions reflect community priorities.

Ikot Ekpene residents lament flooding, poor roads

Residents at the Ikot Ekpene town hall held on 12 June focused largely on deteriorating roads, perennial flooding, poor drainage systems, ineffective waste management and inadequate electricity supply.

Participants said damaged roads had increased transportation costs and hindered economic activities, while annual flooding continued to render several communities inaccessible during heavy rainfall.

Others raised concerns about dilapidated public schools and the absence of effective waste disposal systems, warning that indiscriminate refuse dumping posed serious environmental and public health risks.

The meeting also stood out for its inclusiveness, with persons with disabilities actively participating, including a deaf, nonverbal participant who contributed through accessible communication support.

Responding on behalf of the chairman, Vice Chairman Abigail Akpan acknowledged the concerns raised and assured participants that the recommendations would be forwarded to the chairman and prioritised for action.

She said the council remained committed to working with communities and development partners to improve service delivery across the local government area.

Push for sustained citizen engagement

Representatives of Policy Alert said the town hall meetings were designed to strengthen participatory governance by creating structured opportunities for dialogue between citizens and local governments.

They said the initiative seeks to promote transparency, accountability and inclusive governance by ensuring that women, youths and persons with disabilities play active roles in decision-making processes.

Across the four local government areas, participants repeatedly called on the government to improve basic infrastructure, strengthen healthcare and education, expand economic opportunities for young people, and make budgeting and development planning more responsive to citizens’ priorities.

Council officials, in turn, pledged to sustain the engagements and ensure that concerns raised by residents inform future planning and budget implementation, describing continuous dialogue as critical to improving public trust and service delivery at the grassroots.