The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, has announced the restoration of the 450 megawatts Alaoji Open Cycle Power Plant in Abia State.

The restoration took place after it was shut down in 2023 over gas supply and metering disputes.

Emmanuel Ojor, head of corporate communications and external relations, NDPHC disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Ojor quoted Ms Adighije as saying this during a meeting with the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, where she briefed him on efforts taken by the company to revive the power plant.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

She explained that the plant was shut down after disparities emerged between metering and trading points, leading gas supplier TotalEnergies to suspend supply to the facility, while debts also accumulated.

According to her, upon assuming office in 2024, the restoration of the Alaoji plant became a priority for the company.

She said, “The good news is that we have carried out and fixed all the remedial works on the defective gas line.

“We have also been able to completely defray our past due obligations to Total, and has restored gas supply to the plant,” she said.

Ms Adighije also said that extensive electromechanical works had also been completed on the plant, leading to the restoration of three generating units, GT1, GT22 and GT23, which were now available to dispatch about 375 megawatts to the national grid.

She said that the plant had adequate transmission infrastructure with no major evacuation constraints, describing it as a viable generation facility for grid-imported electricity.

The NDPHC boss also commended the Abia government for reforms in the electricity sector, especially the Aba ring-fenced power arrangement and the establishment of the state electricity regulatory agency.

She said the company was leveraging the Electricity Act and the evolving bilateral electricity market to partner with states and eligible customers to improve power supply across the country.

“We would love to form a strategic alliance with Abia considering the fact that you are very driven and determined to secure uninterruptible electricity for the good people of the state,” she said.

Gov Otti speaks on the development

Responding, Governor Otti praised the management of NDPHC for bringing the Alaoji plant back to life, describing the development as critical to economic growth and industrial development in the state.

He said, “The last time I visited the Alaoji plant, it was regrettable that such capacity was wasting away. I am glad to learn that you have brought it back to life,” he said.

Mr Otti said the plant could eventually be expanded to 800 Megawatts (MW) and later to about 1,100 MW subject to the availability of funds.

He reiterated that power remained one of the most critical drivers of economic development, noting that his administration prioritised electricity infrastructure since assuming office in 2023.

The governor also disclosed that the state government had ring-fenced the Umuahia electricity market.

He said the state entered into an agreement with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company to acquire electricity distribution assets covering Umuahia and surrounding areas.

According to him, the state would require about 100 megawatts to service the eight local government areas under the Umuahia ring-fence, while investments in renewable energy and mini-grid projects were also ongoing.

He directed the state Commissioner for Power to work with NDPHC officials on modalities for wheeling electricity from the Alaoji plant to Umuahia and other parts of the state.

READ ALSO: Residents of Lagos community protest 18 months without electricity

Mr Otti assured the NDPHC management of the state government’s support, urging the company not to relent despite the challenges in the power sector.

Speaking after a tour of the plant, the Abia State Commissioner for Power and Public Utility, Monday Ikechukwu, assured Ms Adighije of the state government’s willingness to partner with the company.

He said the state was ready to commence commercial negotiations with NDPHC, stressing that adequate power supply remained a priority for the government.

Earlier, the acting Chief Operating Officer, Alaoji Power Plant, Emenogu Uzoma explained that the plant was ready for full operations.

(NAN)