Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved the appointment of Uwem Ekanem as his special adviser on aviation and airport development, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah, said the appointment takes effect from 4 May.

Mr Ekanem will oversee the newly created Akwa Ibom’s Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

The appointment comes days after Ibom Air, owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, began international flight operations at the Victor Attah International Airport.

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Mr Uwah congratulated the appointee on his new role in the statement.

Akwa Ibom recently created the aviation ministry, stating that it is part of efforts to strengthen the management and development of air transport infrastructure in the state.