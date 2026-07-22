For Nigerians, Mississauga presents more than an enjoyable travel destination. It offers practical lessons in ethical leadership, good governance, multicultural coexistence, urban planning, public infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and inclusive economic growth. Here, people of different races, religions and cultures work, study and live together while maintaining their unique identities. There is a calm confidence about Mississauga – a city that does not compete loudly for attention, and it doesn’t need to.

Since I started visiting Canada from Nigeria, every return journey tells a different story. But each visit to Mississauga feels less like stepping into a foreign city and more like going home or reconnecting with an old friend. Most of the time, I fly KLM, connecting through Schiphol in Amsterdam to Toronto.

Canada has 10 provinces and three territories. Ottawa is the capital of the country, while Toronto is the vibrant capital city of Ontario – one of the 10 provinces. Canada has a total land mass – excluding lakes and rivers – of approximately 9,093,507 square kilometres. When we include the freshwater lakes and rivers, the country’s geographical area covers about 9,984,670 square kilometres, making Canada the second largest country in the world by total area, after Russia.

Beyond its status as Canada’s economic heartbeat, Toronto, just like Lagos, is a sprawling metropolis of distinct neighbourhoods, a globally renowned cultural hub, and massive centre for tech, media and education. The city also reminds me of New York.

Mississauga, which is on the western edge of Toronto, has quietly transformed itself into one of Canada’s most vibrant, multicultural and economically significant cities.

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For many international travellers, Mississauga serves as the first handshake with Canada because it is home to Toronto Pearson International Airport, the country’s busiest gateway. Within 25 minutes of landing, visitors are immersed in a city that seamlessly combines modern urban living with beautiful parks, waterfronts and diverse cultural experiences.

The city’s skyline is instantly recognisable with the iconic Absolute World Towers, affectionately nicknamed the “Marilyn Monroe Towers.” The twisting architectural design has earned global acclaim and has become the defining symbol of Mississauga. Standing elegantly against the Ontario skyline, these 50-storey and 56-storey towers featuring a curvaceous hourglass design represent the city’s confidence, innovation and modern outlook.

For visitors from Nigeria, accustomed to the bustling skylines of Lagos and Abuja, the towers evoke admiration for Canada’s commitment to contemporary architecture and urban planning. Just a short walk away from the Celebration Square, which is at the intersection of Duke of York Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road, stands Square One Shopping Centre, Ontario’s largest shopping destination. I have visited the mall on different occasions.

More than simply a mall, Square One is an entire lifestyle experience. Its hundreds of stores offer everything from luxury fashion and electronics to Canadian brands and international labels. Restaurants, cafés, cinemas and entertainment centres make it a gathering place for families, tourists and residents alike. During weekends, the shopping centre buzzes with energy, reflecting the multicultural diversity that defines Mississauga itself.

According to Statistics Canada, the population of Mississauga, a city that continues to welcome the world with open arms, is estimated to be approximately 780,747. This makes it the eight-largest municipality in Canada by population. However, the estimated population of Canada is about 42 million.

The city’s multicultural character is perhaps its greatest strength. More than half of its residents were born outside Canada – representing more than 100 countries – making Mississauga one of the world’s most culturally diverse cities. Walking through its neighbourhoods, one hears different languages spoken and encounters cuisines from virtually every continent. Nigerian restaurants proudly share space with Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Italian, Lebanese, Caribbean, Middle Eastern and Korean establishments.

For Nigerians craving a taste of home, Mississauga offers excellent African grocery stores and restaurants serving jollof rice, pounded yam, amala, beans, egusi soup, bitter-leaf soup, suya, moi-moi and pepper soup. Yet, one of the pleasures of travel is culinary exploration. Here, visitors can enjoy authentic butter chicken, sushi, shawarma, Korean barbecue or classic Canadian dishes, all within a few kilometres. The pizza from Earls Kitchen and Bar is awesome.

Nature lovers are equally spoiled. The city’s waterfront along Lake Ontario offers scenic walking trails, cycling paths and peaceful parks, where families gather during the warm summer months. Port Credit, affectionately known as Mississauga’s “Village on the Lake,” is particularly charming, with its marina, boutique shops, cafés and waterfront restaurants. Watching sailboats glide across the lake while the evening sun reflects off the water creates moments of serenity rarely found in major metropolitan areas.

Mississauga’s strategic location also makes it the perfect base for exploring Southern Ontario. Only about thirty-five minutes away lies Toronto, Canada’s largest city and financial capital. Toronto is home to the world-famous CN Tower, once the tallest freestanding structure on earth. Its observation decks provide breathtaking panoramic views stretching across Lake Ontario and the city’s impressive skyline.

The city’s thriving theatre district, museums, art galleries, sports arenas and multicultural neighbourhoods make every visit memorable. Whether one visits the Royal Ontario Museum, or strolls through Kensington Market, Toronto never runs out of attractions. The 2026 World Cup matches were also played in Toronto, which hosted its scheduled slate of six games: five group stage matches, and one Round of 32 knockout match.

Northwest of Mississauga is Brampton, another rapidly growing and culturally diverse city with a vibrant South Asian community. Beautiful parks, cultural festivals and family-friendly neighbourhoods have made Brampton one of Canada’s fastest-growing municipalities. During summer festivals, music, dance and food bring communities together in celebration of Canada’s diversity.

Travelling southwest leads to Oakville, an elegant lakeside town known for its beautiful harbours, tree-lined streets and upscale shopping districts. Oakville’s peaceful atmosphere contrasts beautifully with the busy pace of Toronto, making it ideal for leisurely afternoon walks and waterfront dining.

Further west stands Hamilton, often referred to as the “City of Waterfalls.” With more than 100 waterfalls scattered across the region, Hamilton delights hikers and photographers alike. The city also boasts impressive botanical gardens, conservation areas and a thriving arts community. For visitors accustomed to Nigeria’s tropical landscapes, Hamilton’s natural scenery offers refreshing variety.

Columbia International College (CIC) is located in Hamilton, and it is Canada’s largest private boarding preparatory school. Established in 1979, it enrolls over 1,300 students from more than 65 countries. The school specialises in comprehensive university preparation and ESL programming for Grades 9 – 12.

About an hour away lies Guelph, one of Ontario’s most historic cities. Renowned for its beautiful stone architecture, excellent university and commitment to environmental sustainability, Guelph combines small-town charm with intellectual vibrancy. Walking through its historic downtown offers a glimpse into Canada’s nineteenth-century heritage. Established in 1964, the University of Guelph is globally renowned as Canada’s premier “food university,” and a top destination for environmental sciences, hospitality management, biological sciences and veterinary medicine.

One cannot discuss Mississauga without appreciating Canada’s remarkable transportation infrastructure. Well-maintained highways, efficient public transit and organised urban planning make movement between cities smooth and convenient. Whether travelling by car, regional train or bus, distances that might consume hours elsewhere are often comfortably manageable. The public transit system is MiWay, which operates roughly 500 buses on 65 routes in the city, providing essential connectivity across its 179-square kilometre span.

Equally striking is Canada’s respect for public order, cleanliness and environmental conservation. Parks are immaculately maintained, roads are clearly marked and public facilities reflect a culture of civic responsibility. For visitors from developing countries, these observations naturally provoke reflection on how good governance, planning and citizen responsibility contribute to national development.

The cultural significance of Mississauga extends beyond its diversity. The city’s name originates from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, acknowledging the indigenous peoples whose history predates modern Canada. Museums, heritage sites and public art celebrate both indigenous heritage and the contributions of immigrants who have helped shape contemporary Canadian society. This willingness to preserve history, while embracing diversity offers valuable lessons for nations seeking unity amid cultural differences.

For Nigerians, Mississauga presents more than an enjoyable travel destination. It offers practical lessons in ethical leadership, good governance, multicultural coexistence, urban planning, public infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and inclusive economic growth. Here, people of different races, religions and cultures work, study and live together while maintaining their unique identities. There is a calm confidence about Mississauga – a city that does not compete loudly for attention, and it doesn’t need to.

From Mississauga, I’m able to visit nearby cities such as Toronto, Brampton, Hamilton, Guelph, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, and Vaughan. Last year, I joined over 15,000 Rotarians and other participants from more than 140 countries in Calgary (which is globally famous as the energy capital of Canada) in the Alberta province for the Rotary International Convention which held from 21–25, June, 2025. My hosts, Fola Olabanji and his wife, Agatha, made my stay in Calgary thoroughly enjoyable.

When it is winter, lasting about seven months, get ready to keep your body and home warm because temperatures usually fall below freezing point. What of summer periods? It can be warm in Mississauga, but not anything near the high temperatures being experienced this year.

Every journey to Canada leaves lasting memories, but some destinations also leave valuable lessons. Mississauga is one of them. It reminds travellers that prosperity is built through thoughtful planning, diversity can be a source of strength, not division, and cities become truly great when they are designed around people.

Ehi Braimah is a PR specialist, marketing strategist, and publisher/editor-in-chief of Naija Times and Lagos Post. He sent this piece from Mississauga and can be reached through: [email protected]