A state high court in Calabar, Cross River State, on Monday, sentenced a pastor, Ubong Etim, to death by hanging for murdering his 16-year-old daughter, Deborah Bassey, who had Down syndrome and was falsely accused of being a witch.

Justice Blessing Egwu of the Cross River State High Court No. 11 convicted Mr Etim of murder after ruling that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, according to a lawyer, James Ibor.

Mr Ibor announced the court verdict in a statement posted on Facebook on Monday.

The killing, which occurred on 15 February 2025, triggered outrage among child rights advocates and organisations campaigning against witchcraft branding and violence against children with disabilities.

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Rights group hails verdict

The Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI), which supported the prosecution, described the judgement as a landmark victory in the fight against witchcraft branding and child abuse.

Mr Ibor, who is the principal counsel and co-founder of BRCI, wrote on Facebook that the judgement sends a strong message that violence committed in the name of witchcraft accusations will no longer go unpunished.

“Deborah’s tragic death exposed the devastating consequences of witchcraft branding, a harmful practice that continues to endanger the lives of children, particularly children living with disabilities,” the statement said.

The organisation noted that false accusations of witchcraft have led to rejection, torture, abandonment and the killing of children in several communities across Nigeria.

“This judgement is not only justice for Deborah; it is also a significant milestone in the ongoing fight to end witchcraft branding and other harmful practices against children. It reinforces the fundamental principle that every child has the right to life, dignity and protection.”

BRCI commended the Nigeria Police Force, the Cross River State Ministry of Justice under Attorney General Ededem Ani, and the judiciary for ensuring diligent investigation, prosecution and trial.

It also praised Director of Public Prosecutions Okoi Ukam, prosecutors Rajunor Tom and Patrick Usang, and David Ushie of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for their roles in securing the conviction.

The organisation further acknowledged the support of Women Arise, Safe Child Africa, Project Alert, Etinosa Yvonne and other partners for providing financial and psychosocial support to Deborah’s mother and siblings throughout the trial.

Part of a wider crisis

Deborah’s killing is the latest in a series of cases highlighting the deadly consequences of witchcraft allegations in Cross River, where rights advocates say vulnerable children, women and persons with disabilities continue to face persecution fuelled by superstition and religious extremism.

In June, PREMIUM TIMES reported how a middle-aged woman, Grace Ekoi, was brutally beaten during a church crusade in Onyadama Community, Obubra Local Government Area, after a preacher publicly labelled her a witch.

In 2024, PREMIUM TIMES also reported that a coalition of civil society organisations launched a coordinated campaign across Cross River communities to combat witchcraft branding. The coalition warned that false accusations continue to fuel torture, forced displacement, killings and discrimination, particularly against children, widows, elderly women and persons living with disabilities. It called for stronger enforcement of child protection laws, public education and prosecution of offenders.

This newspaper reported a fatal case in 2023 involving a woman accused of witchcraft who was lynched by a mob in Akamkpa Local Government Area. Following public outrage, the police announced a manhunt for those responsible, but rights groups have repeatedly argued that many such cases rarely end in successful prosecution

A rare conviction

Against that backdrop, Monday’s judgement stands out as one of the few cases in which a suspect accused of killing someone over witchcraft allegations has been prosecuted and convicted.

Child protection advocates say the ruling could strengthen efforts to deter similar attacks and reassure victims that the justice system can hold perpetrators accountable.

“The campaign against witchcraft branding is gaining momentum, and we will continue to work tirelessly until every child is free from harmful accusations, abuse and violence,” Mr Ibor said.