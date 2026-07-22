The police command in Rivers State has confirmed the killing of Ozemela Nwaocha, the Omoku Zonal Commander of the Security Planning and Advisory Committee, by unidentified gunmen in the state.

Blessing Agabe, the police spokeswoman in the state, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, said the incident occurred near Nawocha’s residence in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

According to her, preliminary investigations revealed that the gunmen confronted the vigilante leader and opened fire on him and three women who were with him.

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“The Rivers State Police Command is aware of this unfortunate incident and is deeply saddened by it.

“The command condemns this act in its entirety and assures the public that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” she said.

Ms Agabe stated that the command had launched an investigation and appealed to members of the public to provide useful information to assist the probe.

Also speaking, the security committee spokesman, Nkem Godknows, said the attack occurred on Tuesday evening.

Mr Godknows explained that the gunmen carried out the attack in a Gestapo-style operation while Mr Nwaocha was with his sister and two other women.

He alleged that the attackers shot the commander multiple times before turning their weapons on the others.

“The gunmen also killed Nwaocha’s sister and two other women.

“Two other persons within the premises sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” he said.

Mr Godknows stated that the incident was promptly reported to the police and expressed confidence that those responsible would be apprehended.

He urged residents not to panic, assuring them that security agencies and local vigilante groups were working to sustain peace and security in the area.

The security committee spokesman also appealed to the Rivers State Government and other stakeholders to support the vigilante organisation.

According to him, members of the group receive little support despite the risks associated with their responsibilities.

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“We are not adequately catered for and receive little or no encouragement to perform our duties.

“We are not paid, and most of us do not have reliable sources of income. We appeal for support to enable us to carry out our responsibilities more effectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, normalcy has reportedly returned to the area, with combined security teams conducting intensive patrols to maintain law and order.

(NAN)