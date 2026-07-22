Alphonsus Odudoh, a federal lawmaker from Akwa Ibom State, has raised an alarm over the menace of flood in his constituency.

Mr Odudoh represents Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Speaking under a motion of urgent national importance during the House of Representatives plenary on Wednesday in Abuja, the lawmaker reeled out scores of material and human damages caused by flood since the beginning of the rainy season. He called on the federal government to intervene to tackle the situation.

He lamented the level of degradation caused by the natural disaster, calling for urgent response by relevant government agencies.

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According to him, Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo Federal Constituency is completely flooded, leading to the displacement of many in the area.

Lending his voice, Unyime Idem, a member representing Oruk Anam/Ukanafun Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom, urged the House to support the motion as it aimed at saving lives.

Mr Idem particularly called for immediate intervention by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mitigate the impact of the natural disaster and provide relief to the victims.

Also speaking, Mark Esset, representing Uyo/Uruan/Nsit Atai/Ibesikpo Asutan Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom, called on his colleagues to support the motion due to its importance.

Mr Esset, however, said his own constituency was equally affected by the flood, which also required urgent national attention.

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He said the motion aligned with the government’s primary role of protecting lives and property.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, referred the motion to the committee on NEMA and other relevant committees for further legislative action.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported how flooding caused by heavy rainfall hit Akwa Ibom, especially Uyo, the capital city, destroying homes and businesses.

Similar destruction and loss of lives were reported in Cross River State a few days ago, where a landslide caused by heavy rainfall killed five people.

(NAN)