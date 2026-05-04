Governor Umo Eno has said the newly attained international status of Victor Attah International Airport will improve regional connectivity and reduce the need for Nigerians to transit through other countries to access destinations within West Africa.

Mr Eno spoke on Sunday after returning from the airport’s maiden international flight to Ghana, describing the development as a significant step for both the state and the wider Gulf of Guinea region.

“We cannot succeed in tourism if we don’t have a functional airport… Now, we have gone international, and through Akwa Ibom, we can travel to other countries in the sub-region without having to go out of Nigeria,” he said.

Milestone for state aviation

The upgrade follows federal approval for the airport to commence international operations after years of infrastructure expansion and regulatory processes.

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Located in Uyo, the airport was first developed under former governor Victor Attah and has undergone successive upgrades by subsequent administrations, including the launch of Ibom Air in 2019.

Mr Eno said the certification marks a turning point for the state’s aviation ambitions, noting that it positions Akwa Ibom as a potential hub for regional travel, conferences and tourism.

He added that the government is working towards expanding aviation-related infrastructure, including plans for a cargo terminal and new trade routes to support economic activity.

Expansion plans

The governor also announced the creation of a new Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development to oversee growth in the sector.

He said Uwem Ekanem would supervise the ministry pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

In addition, Mr Eno disclosed that Ibom Air is expected to expand its fleet, with another Airbus aircraft scheduled for delivery, bringing the airline closer to its growth targets.

He said the state is investing in manpower development, including training pilots, engineers and other aviation personnel both locally and abroad.

According to him, several aviation-related projects are ongoing, including a second runway, apron expansion and improved airport facilities.

Mr Eno said the airport’s international operations would have broader economic benefits beyond Akwa Ibom, particularly for countries within the Gulf of Guinea.

He also credited the Federal Government, led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for supporting the process that led to the airport’s certification.

While the inaugural flight signals the activation of international status, the governor noted that full scheduled international operations will begin after the completion of the remaining regulatory procedures.

The development, he said, reflects a broader effort to position Akwa Ibom as a strategic gateway for regional travel and investment.