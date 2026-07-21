A Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, has convicted and sentenced 12 people to six months’ imprisonment or a fine for abusing the naira by spraying banknotes at parties.

The convictions followed their prosecution by the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to a press release by the Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, the convicts are Abimbola Dolapo, Ufuoma Okotie, Samuel Kingsley, Rasaki Ayomide, Ekpmamuku Oghenekewvwe, Abraham Eriata, Favour Onowighose, Karaki Ejioghene, Simeon Sabastine, Valentine Chikeze, Omoyibo Prince and Akenuwa Osamudiamen.

They were arraigned before Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court, Warri, on charges of tampering with the naira by spraying the currency while dancing at social events, an offence under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

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According to the EFCC, one charge alleged that Mr Osamudiamen sprayed N20,000 in N200 denominations at a birthday party in January 2025, an act that contravenes the CBN Act regulating the handling of the national currency.

All 12 defendants pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them.

Following their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Francis Jirbo, asked the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Lawyers representing the defendants, however, appealed for leniency, arguing that their clients had shown remorse and learnt from their actions.

In his judgement, Justice Nganjiwa sentenced 11 of the convicts to six months’ imprisonment with an option of a N150,000 fine each while Mr Osamudiamen was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment or given the option of paying a N200,000 fine.

The court also directed all convicts to undertake in writing to be of good conduct.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the press release also stated that the judge ordered the forfeiture of seven luxury vehicles recovered from convicted internet fraudsters to the federal government.

The vehicles include a Mercedes-Benz GLK, Lexus RX 330, Mercedes-Benz ML, Lexus ES 350, Mercedes-Benz GLKC, Mercedes-Benz GLC and another Mercedes-Benz GLK.

The EFCC said the vehicles were proceeds of crime recovered during separate investigations into internet fraud.

The anti-graft agency has recently intensified the prosecution of individuals accused of abusing the naira, following repeated warnings.

Two weeks ago, PREMIUM TIMES reported how a federal high court convicted 10 people for abusing the naira.