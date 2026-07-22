Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has again publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, declared support for the Rainbow Coalition political alliance in Rivers, and named Kingsley Chinda as his preferred governorship candidate for the state.

Mr Fubara made the declaration on Wednesday during the groundbreaking and foundation-laying ceremony of the Rivers Medical Industry project in Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In a video of his remarks circulated on social media, the governor said he has returned to his political family and called on his supporters to align with the Rainbow Coalition, a political alliance led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“We have made peace in the state. And I am supporting our rainbow party, or rainbow coalition,” Mr Fubara said.

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The governor also threw his weight behind President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is our president, and he’s the one we are supporting,” he said.

Mr Fubara further declared his support for Kingsley Chinda as the coalition’s preferred governorship candidate in Rivers State.

“Oke Chinda is the governorship candidate that I am supporting. And anybody who believes in me will support every candidate that is under the rainbow,” he said.

The governor called on his loyalists to stop delaying their return to the coalition in anticipation of political appointments or personal benefits, saying he had already reconciled with Mr Wike’s political camp.

“For those of you who are saying, ‘Fubara, let’s stay, we want to collect something before we run,’ there is nothing to collect.

“I am already in the family. I’ve gone back to our family. So please, wherever you are, give your total support to that coalition.

“We need to move forward. The time of war is over; it’s time for peace. And this peace is taking us to another level. What you lose here, you’ll gain in another place. That is about life,” he said.

Mr Fubara also warned supporters against invoking his name to advance political activities outside the Rainbow Coalition.

“So please, I want this to be made clear to everybody. Don’t go anywhere and say you are supporting Fubara, Fubara. No, no, no.

“My position is this, and I’ve said it here clearly for everyone to hear. If you are not hearing well, use cotton wool or open your ear and let it enter well.

“I am not party to anything that will bring any form of disunity in this state. I’ve done what I need to do. For now, we are moving forward,” he said.

Mr Fubara’s declaration comes months after he withdrew from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in May.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Fubara said the decision to withdraw from the primaries followed extensive consultations and personal reflection.

His withdrawal came after his public reconciliation with Mr Wike, ending a prolonged political feud that had divided Rivers and pitched both leaders against each other.

The Rainbow Coalition is a cross-party political alliance comprising APC loyalists, factions of the Peoples Democratic Party and other political groups aligned with President Tinubu.

Mr Fubara’s endorsement of the coalition, President Tinubu and Mr Chinda is expected to reshape the political landscape in Rivers ahead of the 2027 general elections, signalling his full alignment with the political bloc led by Mr Wike.