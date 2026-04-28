Akwa Ibom State Government has announced that Ibom Air’s first international flight will depart from Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, on 2 May, marking a significant milestone in the state’s aviation development.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, the government said the flight would be operated by Ibom Air to Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana.

The statement noted that this development followed presidential approval for the airport’s upgrade to international status and investments by Governor Umo Eno’s administration to meet required operational standards.

Flight schedule and operations

According to the government, the inaugural international flight is scheduled to depart Uyo on 2 May.

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“The maiden international flight, to be operated by our flagship airline, Ibom Air, is scheduled to depart Uyo for Accra, Ghana, on Saturday, 2 May 2026, with a return flight scheduled for Sunday, 3 May 2026,” the statement added.

Officials described the development as a “historic milestone” that aligns with the state’s broader strategy to expand aviation capacity and strengthen global connectivity.

“This historic milestone represents a significant step in the State’s strategic drive to expand its aviation capacity, enhance international connectivity, and position Akwa Ibom as a preferred destination for tourism and investment,” the government said.

Not Ibom Air’s first international route

Although this marks the first international departure from Uyo, it is not Ibom Air’s first regional operation.

The airline had earlier launched its inaugural international flight on 17 October 2023, operating the Lagos–Accra route as part of its expansion into West Africa’s sub-regional aviation market.

Airport upgrade

The federal government approved the upgrade of Victor Attah International Airport to international status in November 2025 following a meeting between Governor Eno and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The approval enables the airport to process international passengers, receive foreign airlines, and operate cross-border routes, positioning it as a potential aviation hub in Nigeria’s South-South region.

While announcing the maiden flight, the state government noted that full commercial international operations would follow later.

“While this maiden flight signals the commencement of international operations from Uyo, the official opening of the new terminal building and full commercial flight schedules will be announced in due course,” the statement said.

Background

Ibom Air announced plans in 2023 to begin regional commercial flights to seven African countries as part of its expansion strategy beyond domestic operations.

The targeted sub-regional routes include some West African destinations such as Ghana, Senegal, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gabon, and The Gambia, with operations expected to commence in phases depending on fleet capacity and aircraft delivery timelines.

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The expansion was positioned as a step toward transforming the airline into a competitive regional carrier, with officials noting that new aircraft acquisitions would support the rollout of these international routes. The airline indicated it would first consolidate its domestic network before gradually opening international connections across West and Central Africa.

Ibom Air, owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, began commercial operations in June 2019 with an inaugural flight from Uyo to Lagos.

Since then, it has grown its domestic network to major Nigerian cities and positioned itself as a reliability-focused carrier, with plans to expand regionally as part of its long-term vision of becoming a world-class African airline.