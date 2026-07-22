The Cross River State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to prohibit same-sex marriage and civil unions in the state.

The bill also seeks to bar the solemnisation and recognition of same-sex marriages, including those contracted outside the state, regardless of culture, tradition or existing law.

Sponsor of the bill, Hilary Bisong, member representing Boki II State Constituency, said during the plenary that the proposal was rooted in biblical teachings on marriage.

Mr Bisong cited Genesis 1:27 and 2:24, describing marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He also referenced the account of Sodom and Gomorrah and Leviticus 20:13, arguing that same-sex relationships contradicted biblical principles.

According to him, the bill provides that same-sex marriages or civil unions shall not enjoy legal recognition or benefits of a valid marriage in Cross River.

“It also provides that certificates issued for same-sex marriages outside the state will not be recognised within Cross River, and courts in the state shall not enforce benefits arising from such unions, whether certificated or otherwise.”

Mr Bisong said Section 4(7) of the 1999 Constitution empowers the state house of assembly to legislate for peace, order and good governance.

He said the proposed law would prohibit the solemnisation of same-sex unions in churches, courts, mosques, traditional shrines and other places of worship.

Lawmakers unanimously supported the bill, describing same-sex unions as inconsistent with their moral and religious beliefs.

Some members characterised same-sex relationships as harmful to society and called for legislation to discourage the practice.

Speaker of the House, Elvert Ayambem, commended members for their contributions during the debate.

Mr Ayambem expressed concern over what he described as increasing sexual perversion in the state.

He said the assembly would ensure that, if eventually passed, the law would prescribe stiff penalties to deter violations.

(NAN)