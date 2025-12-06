Gunmen shot dead a police inspector on Friday in Edo State, South-south of Nigeria.

Moses Yamu, a police spokesperson in Edo, who confirmed the incident in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria, said the gunmen opened fire at the officer at a checkpoint during a routine stop-and-search operation in Benin, the Edo capital.

The slain officer was attached to the Ekiadolor Area Command in Edo.

Mr Yamu, a chief superintendent of police, said the incident occurred at about 12:00 p.m. when an unregistered, black, tinted Lexus SUV approached a checkpoint in the city and refused to stop, despite being flagged down.

He said the suspicious behaviour of the vehicle’s occupants prompted the officers to attempt further security checks.

“Tragically, in the course of this lawful engagement, one of the occupants of the vehicle suddenly opened fire on the inspector at close range and zoomed off,” Mr Yamu said.

The inspector died on the spot, he said.

Mr Yamu said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Agbonika, had ordered an investigation and a manhunt for the perpetrators.

He stated that all intelligence and operational assets had been deployed to track down the assailants and ensure they face justice.

He quoted Mr Agbonika as appealing to the residents to help with credible information, especially regarding any sighting of a vehicle matching the description.

Mr Yamu reassured the public of the police’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that security had been heightened across the state as the Yuletide approaches.

Nigeria is struggling to deal with severe security challenges as terrorists and bandits attack communities and abduct citizens, including students.

The history of violent attacks in Edo includes the 5 September 2025 killing of eight civil defence operatives by suspected kidnappers. A Chinese national working at BUA Cement was abducted during the attack.

On 16 July, gunmen shot dead a police officer who was escorting an expatriate in Benin City.

According to sources, the slain officer was escorting a vehicle belonging to the expatriate after a cash withdrawal from a bank when they were ambushed by four armed men.

The security challenges in the oil-rich state have been compounded by high rates of cult violence and cult-related killings and the activities of deadly herders.